Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will become a free agent in the summer and three Premier League clubs have emerged as interested suitors.

After six years at Anfield, this season is to be Oxlade-Chamberlain’s last with no discussions over a new contract, having long proven to be a fringe player for Jurgen Klopp.

While his Liverpool career is nearing its end, though, the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel, who has previously had close links to Oxlade-Chamberlain’s representatives, reports that three Premier League clubs are interested in his signature.

Mokbel states that Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton have “an early interest” in the midfielder, with clubs in Serie A also credited with interest.

Brighton had been linked with making a January move for Oxlade-Chamberlain but with a free transfer available in the summer, they were in no rush to make a move.

The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances this season for a total of just 471 minutes, with a hamstring injury in pre-season immediately putting him on the back foot.

He has been named in the starting eleven just five times, utilised off the bench seven times and remained unused in seven games.

Oxlade-Chamberlain saw his Liverpool career sent in a different trajectory after his nasty knee injury in 2017/18, a player building momentum only to see it come crashing down.

Since returning to action at the end of 2018/19, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been named in a starting lineup just 49 times, with his other 54 outings coming as a substitute.

Harvey Elliott, for example, who signed ahead of the 2019/20 season and spent a season on loan at Blackburn, already has 36 starts.

The 29-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to “stay at a really good level for as long as possible” so that his son can see him play.

And considering the last few years Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured, there is an obvious desire to see him find a club that ignites the spark once again and provides regular game time.