It was a historic win for Scotland as they overcame Spain on Tuesday night, with Andy Robertson assisting the opener as he led his country as captain.

Two goals from Scott McTominay earned Scotland a 2-0 victory, and their first over Spain since 1984, to take top spot in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

It is only two games in, but Steve Clarke’s side delivered a telling blow to a floundering Spain squad led by a new manager in Luis de la Fuente and lacking real quality throughout.

Robertson wore the captain’s armband on his 62nd appearance for his country, and his cutback allowed McTominay his first of two goals on the night.

After the game, both sides complained of play-acting from their opponents, with Man City midfielder Rodri describing the way Scotland played as “rubbish.”

Liverpool’s No. 26 is, of course, unlikely to care.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones made his first start since November as he lined up for the England under-21s, doing so in an unusual role.

Lee Carsley entrusted him as a No. 9 in their friendly against Croatia, and though Jones pressed exceptionally from the front he struggled to provide the attacking presence required.

In the opposite dugout was former Liverpool midfielder Igor Biscan, who saw his young side take a two-goal lead and then hold on for a 2-1 win despite Morgan Gibbs-White’s late penalty.

Jones played 80 minutes at Craven Cottage, while Harvey Elliott came off the bench for the final 23 minutes.

Jarell Quansah started and played the full 90 minutes as the England under-20s drew 1-1 with France, with Dominic Corness coming off the bench.

There was a 2-0 victory for the England under-19s as they hosted Turkiye, with Luke Chambers playing 90 minutes and Lee Jones two, but the Young Lions missed out on a spot at the U19 Euros.

And youngster Kieran Morrison scored his first goal for the Northern Ireland under-17s, though it came in a 4-1 loss to Denmark.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohamed Salah netted once and assisted another goal as Egypt thumped Malawi on their way to a 4-0 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The international break is now, thankfully, over, with Liverpool back in action on Saturday when they visit Man City in the Premier League.