With a top-four spot up for grabs, Liverpool finally lost momentum as they crashed back down to earth in a lowly 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

Premier League (26), Dean Court

March 11, 2023

Goals

Billing 28′

Salah missed penalty 70′

How do you follow up a 7-0 win over Man United? Well, for Liverpool, it was a reality check on the south coast.

With just one change to the side, with Stefan Bajcetic replacing Jordan Henderson, the Reds began with dominance over their hosts, with a goal-line clearance denying Virgil van Dijk an early header.

Cody Gakpo had the ball in the back of the net soon after, only to be ruled out for offside, while Bournemouth had chances at the other end, chiefly through the pacy Dango Ouattara.

Ouattara made the telling impact just before the half-hour as, after beating the offside trap, the winger breezed past Van Dijk and clipped in a cross for Philip Billing to finish.

A glaring miss from Van Dijk, with a free header, and then an attempt to haul down Dominic Solanke as last man summed up the lethargy of the first half, with Liverpool going in for half-time a goal down.

HT: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp had seen enough, and upon their return the Reds were joined by Diogo Jota, who replaced Harvey Elliott as Liverpool switch to a 4-2-3-1 with Cody Gakpo as No. 10.

A trademark burst from Jota crafted himself a fine chance early on which Neto tipped behind, but the Reds continued to struggle with the invention of Bournemouth‘s play.

There was a triple change in the 65 minute, then, with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino all thrown on with the clear doctrine of age and experience turning the tide.

Immediately after, a cross from Milner saw a header from Jota strike the arm of Adam Smith to give Liverpool a penalty – which Mohamed Salah shockingly blasted well wide of the post.

It was a deserved loss for Liverpool, and with a trip to Real Madrid on the horizon it was far from the result they needed.

TIA Man of the Match: Diogo Jota

Referee: John Brooks

Bournemouth: Neto; Smith (Fredericks 80′), Senesi, Stephens, Kelly; Lerma (Cook 80′), Rothwell, Billing (Christie 70′); Ouattara, Anthony (Vina 88′), Solanke (Semenyo 88′)

Subs not used: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Moore

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner 65′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho (Henderson 65′), Elliott (Jota 46′), Bajcetic (Carvalho 87′); Salah, Nunez (Firmino 65′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Arthur

Next match: Real Madrid (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, March 15, 8pm (GMT)