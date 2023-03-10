A resurgent Liverpool head to struggling Bournemouth this weekend, but do Cherries fans believe a shock result could happen?

The Reds picked up an almost unfathomable 7-0 win over arch-rivals Man United last Sunday, in their best result of the season by far.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men now have 13 points from the last available 15 in the Premier League, also keeping five clean sheets in a row, and they head to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

The south coast side sit rock-bottom of the table with 13 matches to play, with relegation looking odds-on currently.

Ahead of the game, we got in touch with Bournemouth fan and podcaster Tom Jordan (@TomJordan21) to hear about the Cherries’ struggles, Liverpool’s resurgence and much more.

How would you assess Bournemouth’s season to date? Disappointing or expected?

A bit of both really.

I expected us to be in and around the relegation places at this stage, having said that we have thrown away too many leads and not been brave enough for my liking.

What has been the biggest reason for your struggles?

It sounds simplistic, but Bournemouth are simply not clinical enough in both boxes.

We’ve conceded the most goals in the Premier League (51) and going forward we don’t test the opposition keeper enough.

It is a worrying trend – we have the players to change, in my opinion – but we are just struggling to find the right balance and formula.

Which Bournemouth players have stood out this season?

Marcus Tavernier has been a really good addition – he’s full of energy and gets us up the pitch.

His injuries have been a real problem for us.

Philip Billing has shown his class at times and Dominic Solanke is always a willing runner, but his lack of goals will continue to be concern for him and the team.

As for Liverpool, how do you assess their campaign?

The dropoff in intensity was a real surprise, but I always felt Liverpool would do enough to get into that top four and that hasn’t changed.

The loss of Sadio Mane was obviously huge, and players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were always going to take time to settle.

Their quality is clear, though, and it is slowly starting to click again.

Where do you think both sides will finish?

I believe Liverpool will do enough to get fourth spot.

As for us, my head says we will probably go down, but my heart still feels we could skank 17th!

Maybe…

On a separate topic, what’s your take on state-owned clubs? What if it happened to Bournemouth?

I doubt it’s what anyone wants to see really and I would certainly feel uncomfortable with it.

That being said, if you want to compete at the very top, is it becoming impossible to do it any other way?

It may well be getting that way.

Looking ahead to Saturday, where are the key battles?

Liverpool undoubtedly have more quality all over the pitch, so we have to get the basics right and be braver with our approach.

In transitions and on the counter-attack, we do have a lot of pace in wide areas, and we should look to exploit Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson when in advanced positions.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I think Liverpool will be a bit too strong for us, but we could cause a threat on the break and I do think we’ll nick a goal.

I will go for a 2-1 Liverpool win.