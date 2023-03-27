Cody Gakpo rejoins Netherlands squad after 3-day absence

Cody Gakpo was forced to leave the Netherlands camp late last week due to a stomach bug, but the forward has rejoined the Dutch squad ahead of their final qualifier.

The virus saw five players leave international duty prematurely last week, with a chicken curry having been labelled the culprit.

Manager Ronald Koeman has insisted it was a viral infection, but the only important note is that Gakpo has recovered and linked back up with his national team.

The Liverpool forward joined in on training on Sunday ahead of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday evening, but Koeman will make a late decision on his role.

“We’ll decide in the hours before the match how Cody is feeling,” Koaman said, via AD.

There had been no guarantee that Gakpo would return to the Netherlands squad but there were no doubts that he would be fit to return for Liverpool when they head to Man City on Saturday.

His return to training is a welcome one for both the Netherlands and the Reds, with the former aiming to bounce back from the 4-0 rout suffered at the hands of France on Friday.

Prior to the international break, Gakpo had played 14 consecutive games for Liverpool, 13 were starts, since arriving in January.

It’s good to see Gakpo back on his feet and let’s hope the good news continues for Liverpool’s forwards, with hopes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both returning to full training in the coming days.