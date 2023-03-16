★ PREMIUM
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Definitely made deal with devil” – Fans left “gutted” by Stefan Bajcetic news

There was no hiding the disappointment and frustration after Stefan Bajcetic confirmed his season was over, with injury again striking at the most inopportune time.

It’s been the story of Liverpool’s season, with it more unusual if we don’t hear of any new injuries rather than the other way around.

Bajcetic has just been added to the long-term list with an adductor injury, forcing him to announce that he has already played his last game in 2022/23.

“Unfortunately, I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season,” Bajcetic penned in an Instagram post.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.”

As you’d expect, as the feeling will be mutual, fans were gutted by the news that one of the shining lights of the campaign will no longer feature:

“That is classic Liverpool way. Get well soon mate. We are going to miss you badly. I’m sure he will be back with a bang.”

Ankit_JFT97 in the TIA comments.

“This is always the risk that comes with over playing a youngster while his body is still growing. It’s a situation we wouldn’t be in if we’d had other fit and available in form midfield options but that’s a separate debate for another day.

I’m gutted for the lad but he’s shown us enough already this season to convince me we’ve got a future star in the making. Here’s wishing him a speedy and full recovery and can’t wait to see him playing again in preseason, alongside who remains to be seen.”

Steve in the TIA comments.

A benefactor himself of the injury woes and general malaise, Bajcetic took his chance and ran with it – making the most of featuring in every competition across his 19 appearances.

With the injury described as a “stress response,” there will be no definitive timeline on the 18-year-old’s return, as seen by the troubles of fellow youngsters Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon.

The Athletic’s James Pearce notably reports that Bajcetic is “not expected to need any surgery,” but it is an issue that will require patience and time.

The 18-year-old joins Ramsay on the long-term injury list, but the hope is both Thiago and Luis Diaz are back in contention swiftly after the international break. We need the boost.

