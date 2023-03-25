How the 13 players who left Liverpool last summer are performing

Thirteen players left Liverpool for pastures new in the summer, and their moves have brought them varying degrees of success.

Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino were among those who found new clubs for the 2022/23 season following a marathon 63-game season with the Reds.

There were also a number of youngsters whose deals weren’t renewed by Liverpool, each since going on to find new teams both within the English football pyramid as well as further afield.

Here, we take a look at how they’re all getting on at their new homes and provide ratings for their seasons so far out of ten.

Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

Games played: 28

Goals: 11

Assists: 5

Mane was by far the biggest outgoing of the summer after moving to Bayern Munich for £35.1 million.

The Senegalese forward had enjoyed a twilight spell in the centre of Liverpool’s attack in a season which yielded 23 goals, but the 30-year-old hasn’t enjoyed quite the same form in the Bundesliga.

He has hit 11 goals in all competitions thus far and was recently subbed off at half-time during a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

A fibula injury kept Mane out of action for three months, including the 2022 World Cup, and his last league goal came back in October.

Rating: 5

Divock Origi – AC Milan

Games played: 25

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

It certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing for Origi since arriving in Italy, with injuries and competition up front forcing his involvement to come predominantly from the bench, as it did at Liverpool.

The Belgian has just two goals to his name in all competitions for the Rossoneri, and recent reports in Football Italia have suggested that the club may be willing to let the striker leave this summer.

He left Merseyside with the best wishes of supporters and on good terms with the club, so it is a pity to see that the move has not ignited his career in the way he will have hoped.

Rating: 4

Neco Williams – Nottingham Forest

Games played: 30

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Clean sheets: 8

Williams was one of the first names on the team sheet during the opening few months of Forest’s campaign.

The defender’s minutes have dwindled slightly since the turn of the year, but he has still featured in all but two of his side’s Premier League fixtures in 2022/23 as they look to secure top-flight safety.

Williams’ solitary assist for the club came in a 4-1 League Cup victory over Blackburn during a run which saw Forest reach their first semi-final since 1992.

Rating: 7

Takumi Minamino – Monaco

Games played: 21

Goals: 1

Assists: 4

Minamino’s lack of involvement at Liverpool led to a £15 million switch to Ligue 1, but goals have been hard to come by for the forward.

The 28-year-old has registered just one goal for Monaco in 21 appearances for the club, and like Origi the majority of his minutes have come from the bench.

Minamino’s only goal came in a 3-0 away win at Stade Reims, but the Japanese striker has had more joy from a creative standpoint, notching four assists.

Rating: 5

Ben Davies – Rangers

Games played: 32

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Clean sheets: 13

Following a bizarre spell on Merseyside which produced no appearances for the Reds, Ben Davies actually made his first competitive appearance at Anfield with Rangers in the Champions League group stage.

After an injury-hit start to his time in Glasgow, the defender has since made himself a mainstay in the Rangers back line, missing only one Scottish Premiership game since September.

The 27-year-old will be hoping his team can make an unlikely late surge for the title, with Celtic currently nine points clear with as many games remaining.

Rating: 7

Loris Karius – Newcastle

Games played: 1

Clean sheets: 0

A remarkable set of circumstances meant that Newcastle‘s third-choice goalkeeper made his one and only appearance for the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley – 728 days after his last competitive game.

His 2018 Champions League final blunders in Kyiv led to a series of unsuccessful loan spells before eventually earning a permanent move to the North East, where game time was far from expected.

The German might have hoped to have done better for Man United‘s second at Wembley but given his lack of meaningful minutes in recent years, the 29-year-old was far from disgracing himself.

Rating: 6

Ben Woodburn – Preston North End

Games played: 36

Goals: 2

Assists: 3

Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer didn’t quite have the impact he will have hoped for at Liverpool, and as has been the theme with our recently departed forwards, the goals haven’t been forthcoming this season.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances for Preston North End this season, but the vast majority of those have begun from the sidelines.

Woodburn was on target when his side travelled to Premier League Wolves in the Carabao Cup second round, with the game ultimately ending in a 2-1 defeat.

Rating: 6

Sheyi Ojo – Cardiff

Games played: 35

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Ojo is another player who was given a number of loan moves before leaving the Reds on a permanent basis, ending up at Championship side Cardiff.

The 25-year-old has been tried in a number of different positions while failing to nail down a regular spot in the side.

Like Woodburn, one of his goals came against Premier League opposition when Leeds were forced to come from behind to force a replay in the FA Cup third round.

Rating: 5

Other youngsters

Five other players walked through the exit door last summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner was a free agent until mid-October when QPR secured the youngster’s services, but his first appearance didn’t come until March 18 in a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham.

Former Liverpool under-21s skipper Tom Clayton has joined League Two Swindon along with Jake Cain, with the pair has recording 25 and nine appearances respectively.

Luis Longstaff has made 29 appearances for Cove Rangers, with Sean Wilson currently trying to break into the Airbus UK side in the Welsh Premier League.