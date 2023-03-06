Jurgen Klopp‘s fist pumps after have become synonymous with a Liverpool victory, but the manager has held back for the last two games, and for good reason.

After the win over Wolves last week, Klopp kept the Kop on their toes, twirling his finger around and denying the supporters the fist pumps they all craved.

Saving them for another occasion? Well, the 7-0 rout against Man United felt like just that but, again, Klopp held them back and he’s explained why.

“It’s not [about being] louder, it’s we have to keep going, just keep going,” Klopp explained to the BBC when asked why there were no fist pumps on Sunday.

“I love that, but obviously I cannot do that after each game.

“I love that they ask for it, to be honest. I’m still not overly happy when they sing my song, it’s like, ‘oh god, is there nothing else?’.

“But I appreciate it, it’s just there will be a moment when we achieve what we want to achieve this year, and then we have enough time for fist pumps.”

A reason you cannot argue with!

Klopp is keeping his focus firmly on the challenge ahead, which currently sees Liverpool three points behind Tottenham in fourth, having played a game less than the north Londoners.

Before the match on Sunday, the manager insisted Liverpool are “not completely gone” in the race for Champions League football and that they will “go full throttle for it.”

Jurgen promised, and Liverpool delivered against Man United. Now to do it again and again so we can see those fist pumps.