LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunesn is challenged by Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Wolves – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool host Wolves in the Premier League as the teams meet for the fourth time in 2023. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Gakpo, Firmino

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Lemina, Sarabia, Moutinho, Nunes, Jimenez

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Neto, Podence, Castro, Costa, Gomes, Traore

Our coverage updates automatically below:

