★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MADRID, SPAIN - Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is challenged by Real Madrid's José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias 'Nacho' during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Champions League clash

Liverpool face mission impossible in the Champions League tonight, as they look to overturn a 5-2 deficit away to Real Madrid. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer from Germany.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Real Madrid: Courtios, Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Lucas V., Odriozola, Tchouameni, F. Mendy, Mariano, Alvaro, D. Ceballos, Rodyrgo.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez; Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks