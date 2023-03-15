Liverpool face mission impossible in the Champions League tonight, as they look to overturn a 5-2 deficit away to Real Madrid. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer from Germany.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Real Madrid: Courtios, Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Lucas V., Odriozola, Tchouameni, F. Mendy, Mariano, Alvaro, D. Ceballos, Rodyrgo.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez; Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below: