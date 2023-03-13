Having already signed Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, Liverpool are understood to be interested in a move for another of the Cottagers’ emerging stars.

Ahead of what could be a big summer transfer window for Liverpool, the Reds have been linked with a move for Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese international has been a key figure for Marco Silva as his side has outperformed expectations to sit comfortably in the top half of the Premier League.

After several impressive displays this season, Liverpool are now reportedly interested in the 27-year-old holding midfielder.

Reporting for the Mail, Sami Mokbel said: “Liverpool are understood to be the most serious suitor but there are others.”

The London-based journalist added: “Fulham are confident that they can keep Palhinha for a least one more year – but interest is growing.”

Palhinha made his Premier League debut against Liverpool on the opening day of the season and has since featured in every match except three, which he missed through suspension.

With more than four years left on his contract, Mokbel’s sources say Palhinha is valued at nearly £60 million by his club, despite being signed for just £20 million in the summer.

With Liverpool having done deals for Elliott and Carvalho, there could be a pathway open to signing the player who has played alongside another midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 for Fulham this season.

Liverpool are on the lookout for midfielders and Palhinha appears to be one for the shortlist.

Midfield role aside, his age profile does differ from other known targets. At 27, Palhinha is eight years Jude Bellingham’s senior, and has a few years on Matheus Nunes (24) and Mason Mount (24).

It does buck the trend of recent target profiles but Liverpool do have a gap in their squad, with currently no midfielder aged between 23 and 27 in their ranks – Arthur aside.

Jurgen Klopp did recently insist that the club “know exactly what we need” in terms of midfield reinforcements in the summer, having not hid from the fact that “we need players.”