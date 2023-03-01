★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans hail “huge win” – but slam “troublesome” ref Tierney

Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Wolves in the Premier League, with supporters lauding the victory and looking ahead to Man United.

The Reds made a quickfire return to action on Wednesday evening, in what was a must-win game in the top-four chase.

Liverpool huffed and puffed in the opening 45 minutes and aside from two decent chances for Harvey Elliott it wasn’t an entertaining half of football.

Darwin Nunez saw a goal disallowed shortly after the hour mark, following a VAR check, but Virgil van Dijk put the hosts in front in the 73rd minute.

Soon after, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage and the Liverpool saw out the win, with supporters then taking to social media to provide their thoughts.

 

There was mass relief, and praise, at the final whistle…

“Much better performance.”

Paul Collett on Facebook

“Up to 6th we go!! With games in hand btw”

David mc in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Referee Paul Tierney was appalling all evening…

 

It’s 10 points in four games – next up is United on Sunday…

“4th in sight”

Kane Thompson on Facebook

“This would be 4th consecutive pl clean sheet and with konate at defense I am very hopeful for the United game”

Ali Hoop in the This Is Anfield comments

