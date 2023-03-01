Liverpool fans hail “huge win” – but slam “troublesome” ref Tierney

Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Wolves in the Premier League, with supporters lauding the victory and looking ahead to Man United.

The Reds made a quickfire return to action on Wednesday evening, in what was a must-win game in the top-four chase.

Liverpool huffed and puffed in the opening 45 minutes and aside from two decent chances for Harvey Elliott it wasn’t an entertaining half of football.

Darwin Nunez saw a goal disallowed shortly after the hour mark, following a VAR check, but Virgil van Dijk put the hosts in front in the 73rd minute.

Soon after, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage and the Liverpool saw out the win, with supporters then taking to social media to provide their thoughts.

There was mass relief, and praise, at the final whistle…

That really feels like a huge win for Liverpool. Seemed like it was heading for a repeat of Palace but we managed to find the breakthrough. One of our best defensive performances of the season too. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) March 1, 2023

A *much* needed win for LFC They toiled in the first half & forced a breakthrough in the second. For all Jota’s endeavour I thought things made more sense once Gakpo was introduced. The table’s looking a little kinder tonight. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) March 1, 2023

You could say it's only Wolves but Liverpool got thumped 3-0 by the same opponent only last month. A really determined performance the difference this time, as summed up by the refusal to let heads drop after Nunez's goal was ruled out and a fourth straight league clean sheet. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 1, 2023

“Much better performance.”

– Paul Collett on Facebook

“Up to 6th we go!! With games in hand btw”

– David mc in the This Is Anfield comments

Lots of positives about the manner of that win tonight. 4 PL clean sheets in a row and my mate Darwin back and being a pest! Get in, reds! #LIVWOL — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 1, 2023

Something to get behind with that second half at least. Just about. But still something. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) March 1, 2023

Three points and big goal difference advance on the team in 18th place. …… Don't try and change me… — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) March 1, 2023

Referee Paul Tierney was appalling all evening…

Mad when people think you should be respectful to referees *this* bad. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) March 1, 2023

Well done, Reds – 10 points in four games, how on earth!!! I'd like to dedicate that win to Paul Tierney – hope he treads on a plug barefoot tonight. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 1, 2023

Obviously Tierney was going to disallow that. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 1, 2023

I can only imagine the tinge of excitement in Paul Tierney’s stomach when that opportunity presented itself. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) March 1, 2023

A tremendous victory against a difficult Paul Tierney. The lads had to dig in against a troublesome opponent there. — Karl (@TheCenci) March 1, 2023

If I speak about Paul Tierney, I will be suspended for 6 months. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 1, 2023

It’s 10 points in four games – next up is United on Sunday…

Our league season in 2023 has either been a 2-0 win, a 0-0 draw, or a loss where we concede 3 goals. I'll take one of the first two for the weekend. Preferably the first one. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 1, 2023

Gakpo for Jota, maybe Robbo for Kostas, and that should be the team that starts against United. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) March 1, 2023

“4th in sight”

– Kane Thompson on Facebook

“This would be 4th consecutive pl clean sheet and with konate at defense I am very hopeful for the United game”

– Ali Hoop in the This Is Anfield comments