With Liverpool expected to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, a reliable source has brought up interest in a Chelsea defender.

Though injury to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate saw Nat Phillips denied a move away in January, the long-serving Englishman is set to depart this summer.

Beyond that, there are question marks over the future of Joel Matip, who will turn 32 in August and, with his form declining, will only have a year left on his contract.

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring a number of young centre-backs with a view to bringing a new face in at the end of the season, with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol a popular name among supporters.

But journalist David Lynch, speaking on Football Insider’s The Insider Show, has brought up interest in Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill.

Unprompted, Lynch brought up how the club were “keeping an eye” on the 20-year-old, who was impressing on loan at Brighton prior to a long-term quad injury.

“He’ll be two years out from the end of his contract when this summer comes around,” the journalist, who previously worked at the club, explained.

“He may not be convinced he’s particularly got a future at Chelsea and he’s someone that Liverpool like.

“So that, again, is another one that could come into play in the way that [Mason] Mount is.

“If he doesn’t want to sign a new deal, if he isn’t convinced of his future at Chelsea – they may even go and sign Gvardiol, actually – then maybe he comes into play for Liverpool.

“So that would be an interesting one.”

There is no guarantee Liverpool will target Colwill, but it is certainly interesting that Lynch would bring him up as a possible signing, corroborating information from GOAL‘s Neil Jones.

Jones noted Colwill as a potential target earlier in March, along with Gvardiol, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio, Torino’s Perr Schuurs, West Ham‘s Nayef Aguerd and even Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite.

The reference of Mount’s situation at Chelsea is also worth noting, with Lynch claiming that Liverpool would “absolutely love” to sign the 24-year-old.

That would be alongside, rather than instead of, Jude Bellingham, who he feels is likely to make the move to Anfield instead of joining Man City or Real Madrid.

Like Mount, Colwill could find himself facing major competition for a starting spot when he returns to Stamford Bridge this summer, and Liverpool could capitalise if he pushes for the exit.