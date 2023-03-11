As if their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth wasn’t bad enough, Liverpool then saw their main top-four rivals take all three points in the Premier League.

The task was simple: follow up their 7-0 victory over Man United with a routine win at Bournemouth and the Reds could move into fourth spot.

But a Philip Billing goal and a worryingly lethargic performance proved Liverpool’s undoing, with defeat to a side who began the weekend in 20th.

It ended a five-game unbeaten run along with a stretch of five consecutive league clean sheets, and handed a big opportunity for those waiting in the wings.

Tottenham, Brighton and Chelsea all kicked off at 3pm – not long after full-time at Dean Court – and all went on to pick up points.

For Spurs, a 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest saw them cement their position in fourth, now sitting six points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool who have one game in hand.

And though Chelsea may not seem it at this stage, a 3-1 victory over Leicester kept them in the hunt for a European spot while the Reds faltered.



(Premier League top half, 5pm on March 11)

Graham Potter would almost certainly consider top four a stretch at this stage, but it remains three points gained on Liverpool who missed a huge opportunity this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brighton‘s 2-2 draw at Leeds pushed them to within three points of Jurgen Klopp‘s side with two games more than them left to play.

There was another defeat for Brentford, at least, but both Fulham (Arsenal at home) and Newcastle (Wolves at home) are still to play on Sunday.

If Newcastle were able to take three points from Wolves in their 4.30pm kickoff, they would overtake Liverpool into fifth having played a game fewer.

Liverpool’s next league game is not until April 1, with the postponement of the visit of Fulham meaning they have a 17-day gap between the Champions League decider at Real Madrid and their trip to Man City.