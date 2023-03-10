Liverpool FC have announced that they have continued the partnership with Expedia as the club’s shirt sleeve sponsor, with the new deal worth almost double the previous agreement.

Expedia, one of the world’s largest full-service travel websites, has re-signed as a principal club partner and official shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams for a further four years.

The two parties initially began a three-year agreement in 2020 that was worth £27 million over three seasons.

The new deal, though, almost doubles the amount per season to £15 million, making the total value of the new four-year deal £60 million.

Part of this increased value is because the initial agreement was signed during the height of the pandemic.

Expedia provides free supporter transport for Liverpool FC Women’s away matches, allowing them to cheer on the team as they compete in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Announcing the new agreement, LFC and Expedia have worked together to create the “Nothing Beats Being There” campaign, a content series of emotive stories from players and real fans describing their journeys to some of the most iconic matches from Liverpool FC men’s and women’s recent history.

Expedia Live is a dedicated page on Expedia’s website, acting as a hub for LFC fans to arrange all aspects of travel to matches, both home and away.