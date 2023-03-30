Though his work initially started back in December, new club doctor Jonathan Power has now begun day-to-day work with Liverpool.

The sudden departure of Dr Jim Moxon on the eve of the Premier League campaign left those within the club with a difficult job in finding a replacement.

Sports physician Sarah Lindsay and head of academy medical Bevin McCartan immediately filled the void, and have travelled with the first team for matchdays.

But in November it was widely reported that Power would join Liverpool as Moxon’s successor, arriving for the mid-season training camp in Dubai before officially beginning his role in early 2023.

Lindsay and McCartan have remained on hand during games, which led to assumptions that Power had, in fact, not yet started at the club.

This Is Anfield understands, however, that he has now begun his duties and was present at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

Power will work alongside the club’s existing medical staff including Lindsay and McCartan, as well as head of recovery and performance Dr. Andreas Schlumberger’s team.

Schlumberger is supported by head of physiotherapy Lee Nobes, with physios Chris Morgan, Steve Lilley and Joe Lewis beneath them.

Dr. David Rydings serves as the club’s first-team rehabilitation coach, while Dr. Conall Murtagh, Jordan Fairclough and John Hill are also part of the fitness staff.

It remains to be seen whether Power will now travel with the backroom staff for matchdays, though he is still listed as director of sport and exercise medicine with the Yorkshire Sports Medicine Clinic.

He also holds a consultancy role in Bermuda, as well as an honorary associate professorship with the University of Leeds.