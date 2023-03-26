Liverpool face Man City on their return to action on April 1, and the hosts will be without Phil Foden after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis.

There are a few days remaining on international fixtures before all attention turns back to domestic action for the final stretch of games for 2022/23.

For Jurgen Klopp‘s side, it all starts at Man City before facing Chelsea and Arsenal all in the space of nine days – but the Reds boss will not have to consider Foden’s threat on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was with the England camp when he complained of feeling unwell and subsequently underwent surgery on Sunday for appendicitis.

Man City have announced that “he will not be fit” for Liverpool’s visit and it is “unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for.” Foden has made 36 appearances this season.

The recovery timeline suggested by the Times for an appendix operation is two to four weeks.

For City, much has been said about Erling Haaland’s fitness leading into Liverpool’s visit, with the forward having visited a specialist in Barcelona for the groin injury that forced his withdrawal from international duty.

Although the expectation among the majority of Reds is that he will lineup at the Etihad on Saturday after being given the time to rest and recover.

As for Liverpool, Cody Gakpo (illness) and Darwin Nunez (cut to ankle) are expected to be available against Pep Guardiola’s side, while Jordan Henderson has made positive steps while with England.

As for Luis Diaz and Thiago, we will hear more from Jurgen Klopp later in the week.