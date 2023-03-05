Liverpool lock horns with old rivals Man United this weekend as the Reds look to make a huge step in the race for a top-four finish.

Last season, Liverpool completed their first league double over Man United in eight years with 4-0 and 5-0 thrashings home and away.

It was, however, a poor showing last time out, with the hosts taking the spoils at Old Trafford after a late strike by Mo Salah wasn’t enough to cancel out goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool are unbeaten in six outings at home to Sunday’s visitors, their longest run since 1979 (nine games).

A win would take Liverpool to within seven points of United with 13 games left to play.

Mixed fortunes

In the last couple of years, Liverpool have had the better of their friends from down the M62.

The defeat in August was the club’s first in over four years, and in the last four encounters home and away the Reds have found the net 14 times, conceding just four.

Historically, however, United still have a slight edge.

Sunday will be the 180th league meeting between two of English football’s giants, with United taking maximum points from 69 of those games compared to Liverpool’s 60.

Fifty of those fixtures have ended in draws, including six of the last 13.

Salah’s United streak

Salah will be hoping to add to his impressive tally against this weekend’s visitors.

The Egyptian has hit seven in his last five against United, and can become the first player in the club’s history to score in five consecutive league games in this fixture.

If he does so, he will also tie Robbie Fowler’s club Premier League goalscoring record (128) and can surpass it with a brace.

Salah is one of only seven Liverpool players to have bagged a hat-trick in the league against United, his coming during the famous 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford in October 2021.

Milestones

Sunday’s showdown presents an opportunity for a number of senior players to reach personal landmarks.

Virgil van Dijk is in line to make his 150th league appearance for the club, while Jordan Henderson will be looking to record his 400th Liverpool start in all competitions.

The Reds are just two goals shy of registering 450 goals at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Fast start required

For a number of reasons, Liverpool will be hoping to strike first on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool have won all nine league games this season in games in which they have netted the opener.

They have kept four successive league clean sheets and five in the last six top-flight matches.

Man United have scored twice as many league goals in the second half of games (26) than they have conceded (13).

Some encouragement, unless perhaps you are superstitious – Klopp has never lost back-to-back league games against United.

Sunday’s referee, Andy Madley, will take charge of Liverpool for the 10th time in his career. The Reds have never lost.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 20, Nunez 12, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, own goals 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Gakpo 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Man United: Rashford 25, Fernandes 7, Antony 6, Fred 6, Martial 6, Casemiro 5, Sancho 5, own goals 5, Garnacho 4, Ronaldo 3, Eriksen 2, McTominay 2, Dalot 1, Martinez 1, Shaw 1, Weghorst 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).