★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Mitchell, Gerrard, Klopp
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

New midfielder linked & sporting director ruled out – Latest LFC News

Thursday’s Liverpool news round up includes mixed reports in the hunt for a new sporting director and links to yet another young midfielder.

 

Monaco sporting director “ruled out” of Liverpool move

2CCEKTC Monaco, Monaco. 21st Aug, 2020. Monaco, Monte-Carlo - August 21, 2020: AS Monaco Press Conference with Sporting Director Paul Mitchell. Fussball, Soccer, Direktor, Sport, | usage worldwide Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

Liverpool looked to have stepped up their search for a new sporting director by identifying recruitment expert Paul Mitchell as a major target, but subsequent reports have suggested he is now out of the running.

The Independent‘s chief football writer Miguel Delaney has reported that while Liverpool had considered Mitchell for the position, he is no longer a contender.

Mitchell, who will be leaving his post at Monaco this summer, was linked with a move to Liverpool and it had been rumoured that talks were expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The latest reports are that Man United could look to appoint the 41-year-old, with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium INEOS said to be planning an approach for Mitchell should their takeover bid be successful.

It is a difficult story to keep up with, who knows what will happen next?

 

Midfielder linked to Liverpool & Gerrard returns to legends squad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard pats his badge at the end of the match after the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are prepared to pay the €40 million release clause for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga according to El Nacional, with the 20-year-old also said to be a target for Real Madrid

 

International watch

2M13X9T Al Daayen, Qatar. 09th Dec, 2022. AL DAAYEN - Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN netherlands out - belgium out Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

  • Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad with an illness, but is likely to be available for Liverpool’s return against Man City

  • Caoimhin Kelleher had mixed fortunes in Republic of Ireland’s 3-2 win at home to Latvia, with a couple of errors leading to an initial fightback from the visitors

  • Harvey Davies, Jarell Quansah and Dominic Corness each played a role in keeping a clean sheet for England under-20s in their 2-0 win over Germany

 

What else has been happening?

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - Sunday, November 15, 2020: England's captain Harry Kane during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League A Group 2 match between England and Belgium at Den Dreef. (Pic by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • Harry Kane could become England’s all-time leading goalscorer if he gets on the scoresheet in this evening’s clash with Italy (The Independent)

  • Roberto Mancini has insisted that his time at Man City was “all above board” following allegations of financial breaches at the club (Goal)

  • Barcelona’s troubles continue as UEFA are set to investigate payments made to former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee (BBC)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Check out our latest teaser on Liverpool’s top assist-makers under Jurgen Klopp and see if you can name the missing two:

England travel to Naples to face Italy in a European Championship qualifier this evening. Kickoff is at 7.45pm (GMT) but you can catch the full coverage from 7pm on Channel 4.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks