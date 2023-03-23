Thursday’s Liverpool news round up includes mixed reports in the hunt for a new sporting director and links to yet another young midfielder.

Monaco sporting director “ruled out” of Liverpool move

Liverpool looked to have stepped up their search for a new sporting director by identifying recruitment expert Paul Mitchell as a major target, but subsequent reports have suggested he is now out of the running.

The Independent‘s chief football writer Miguel Delaney has reported that while Liverpool had considered Mitchell for the position, he is no longer a contender.

Mitchell, who will be leaving his post at Monaco this summer, was linked with a move to Liverpool and it had been rumoured that talks were expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The latest reports are that Man United could look to appoint the 41-year-old, with the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium INEOS said to be planning an approach for Mitchell should their takeover bid be successful.

It is a difficult story to keep up with, who knows what will happen next?

Midfielder linked to Liverpool & Gerrard returns to legends squad

Liverpool are prepared to pay the €40 million release clause for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga according to El Nacional, with the 20-year-old also said to be a target for Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard has been named in the 20-man Liverpool legends squad to face Celtic legends this weekend

Ibrahima Konate has laughed off comparisons between Virgil van Dijk and old centre-back partner Dayot Upamecano, describing Van Dijk as being “on a different planet”

Martin Broughton, former Liverpool chairman, has discussed Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool departure with This Is Anfield and explained the process behind it

International watch

Cody Gakpo has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad with an illness, but is likely to be available for Liverpool’s return against Man City

Caoimhin Kelleher had mixed fortunes in Republic of Ireland’s 3-2 win at home to Latvia, with a couple of errors leading to an initial fightback from the visitors

Harvey Davies, Jarell Quansah and Dominic Corness each played a role in keeping a clean sheet for England under-20s in their 2-0 win over Germany

What else has been happening?

Harry Kane could become England’s all-time leading goalscorer if he gets on the scoresheet in this evening’s clash with Italy (The Independent)

Roberto Mancini has insisted that his time at Man City was “all above board” following allegations of financial breaches at the club (Goal)

Barcelona’s troubles continue as UEFA are set to investigate payments made to former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee (BBC)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Check out our latest teaser on Liverpool’s top assist-makers under Jurgen Klopp and see if you can name the missing two:

??? Fill in the ??????! pic.twitter.com/l1NL6cYHZC — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 23, 2023

England travel to Naples to face Italy in a European Championship qualifier this evening. Kickoff is at 7.45pm (GMT) but you can catch the full coverage from 7pm on Channel 4.