Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Man United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss believes Liverpool came through Wednesday’s win over Wolves with no fresh injury concerns.

But none of the players who have been in the treatment room in recent weeks will make their returns to action against Erik ten Hag’s side this weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Klopp said he had no concerns over the physical or mental states of his players, with just four days between games this week.

“When I met them last they were all good, I assume that’s still the case,” he said.

“Physically they should be fine, mentally they should be fine. We won the last game so why shouldn’t we be? Nothing to moan about.”

Thiago, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are among the players who are still absent through injury.

Midfielder Thiago hasn’t played since Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves at the start of February, with the Spaniard recovering from a hip injury, while Diaz isn’t quite ready to resume full training as things stand.

Gomez, meanwhile, hasn’t featured since being withdrawn in the second half of Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid, with Klopp revealing after the game that the defender had sustained a muscle problem.

Klopp believes Gomez is the closest to a return, but said the Man United game would come too soon.

“We had little knocks here and there,” Klopp continued.

“The last message I got, it’s early and I didn’t see them this morning, but yesterday evening they were all fine, apart from the players who are still out, Thiago and Luis Diaz.

“Joey is obviously closer but not close enough.”

Prior to the win against Wolves, Klopp said Diaz may return to parts of team training next week, before a possible return to full training in the week before the international break.

Depending on his progress, there’s a chance he could feature in the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with Real Madrid on Wednesday, March 15.

If that game comes too soon, with Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham on March 18 postponed, Diaz will likely make his return after the international break, with the Reds due to face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the first week of April.

There was no mention of a problem for Naby Keita, despite his absence from the squad for Wednesday’s win over Wolves, with the Echo claiming he had picked up a knock.

Kaide Gordon and Calvin Ramsay also remain sidelined.