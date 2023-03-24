Liverpool legends will face Celtic legends at Anfield this weekend, presenting an opportunity to see some familiar faces back in a red shirt.

There will be no Premier League football this weekend but fans still have the chance to take in some live action at the latest LFC foundation charity match.

The Reds have named a 20-man squad to face Celtic’s legends team, featuring the likes of Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Luis Garcia.

Having played for both Liverpool and Celtic during his career, Robbie Keane is set to play a half for either side during the game.

Ragnar Klavan, still a professional footballer in his own right, will be making his first appearance for the legends team, with Charlie Adam also in line for a debut.

Here, we take a look at our favourite moments in red for each member of the squad.

Let’s see if you can remember them all!

Jerzy Dudek – Hero in Istanbul

A very straightforward choice, Dudek’s heroics in the 2005 Champions League final cemented the Polish goalkeeper’s place in Liverpool folklore.

Dudek watched Serginho’s penalty sail over the crossbar, before producing saves from a pair of European icons in Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko.

Sander Westerveld – Cup final saves in Cardiff

Sticking with the penalty theme, Westerveld also made two saves in the 2001 League Cup final in a 5-4 win on spot kicks.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Birmingham in Cardiff after a Robbie Fowler strike was cancelled out by Darren Purse in the dying moments of regulation time, with Westerveld’s save helping Liverpool to a first of three trophies that season.

Martin Skrtel – Bullet headers against Arsenal

In one of the most explosive first-half performances Anfield has ever witnessed, Skrtel netted a rare brace as the Reds raced to a 4-0 lead over Arsenal inside just 20 minutes.

Liverpool went on to win the game 5-1, eventually falling just short in what was a sensational title race in 2013/14.

Ragnar Klavan – Last-gasp winner at Turf Moor

The Estonian became famous on the Kop for his quirky ‘turns’, but Klavan’s standout moment came on New Year’s Day in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

The centre-back bravely headed home in injury time to give the Reds all three points at Turf Moor, with bedlam ensuing in the away end among both players and supporters.

Fabio Aurelio – Stunning free-kick at Old Trafford

Aurelio’s highlight on Merseyside undoubtedly came during the famous 4-1 win at Old Trafford in 2009.

The Brazilian full-back swept a classy free-kick beyond a stranded Edwin van der Sar to put the Reds 3-1 up against Man United, before an Andrea Dossena lob in injury time put Liverpool supporters in dreamland.

Gregory Vignal – Performance in memorable Merseyside derby win

It’s a derby remembered for Steven Gerrard’s goal at Goodison, but it was also notable for the link-up between Vignal and John Arne Riise down the left side.

The two lefties combined impressively in a 3-1 victory over Everton, prompting one reporter to comment on how “these two 20-year-olds brought a new verve to Liverpool’s play, destroying Everton‘s resistance on the left flank.”

It was a game in the midst of Vignal’s best run, seven consecutive starts for the Reds.

Bjorn Tore Kvarme – An unexpected debut

The 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in 1997 is largely remembered for Jamie Carragher’s headed goal on his debut, but Kvarme also began his Liverpool career in the fixture in unexpected circumstances.

The Norweigan hadn’t taken part in training the previous day having not yet been formally registered with the club, but the paperwork arrived with minutes to spare and the defender featured for the entire 90 minutes.

Sami Hyypia – A well-taken opener against Juventus

One of Liverpool’s greatest-ever defenders, Hyypia blasted home from close range to give Liverpool the lead in the Champions League quarter-final.

The Reds went on to beat Juventus 2-1, holding the Italian giants to a 0-0 draw in the second leg to progress to a semi-final meeting with Chelsea.

Charlie Adam – Sealing victory over Bolton

Adam only found the net twice during his Liverpool career, but a standout moment came during a 3-1 win at home to Bolton.

The Scot was well-known for his left-footed passing range, but it was his right peg that did the damage as he drilled home Liverpool’s third from outside the penalty area.

Momo Sissoko – Man of the match showing in Cardiff

Sissoko’s impressive display in the 2006 Community Shield helped Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in Cardiff.

The Mali international was named man of the match in the curtain-raiser, but an eye injury he sustained at the beginning of his career hampered the midfielder’s time at Liverpool and he was eventually sold to Juventus in January 2008.

Gary McAllister – Injury time free-kick at Goodison

Another fairly easy choice, McAllister’s late winner at Goodison Park remains one of the all-time iconic derby moments.

The midfielder stepped up from more than 40 yards out to curl home a free-kick and give 10-man Liverpool an unlikely three points against their local rivals.

Mark Gonzalez – Classy strike against Fulham

Staying on the topic of free-kicks, Gonzalez’s impressive set piece capped off a 4-0 home win over Fulham in December 2006.

The Chile international replicated the free-kick in a previous legends match against Man United last May from a similar position.

Albert Riera – Emphatic finish at home to Aston Villa

A stunning volley by Riera from the edge of the box gave Liverpool their second goal in a 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa in which Steven Gerrard recorded a hat-trick.

The goal came from a long-range assist provided by Pepe Reina, and it gave Riera one of his five goals for the club in the 2008/09 season.

Steve McManaman – A dominant cup final display

The 1992 FA Cup final victory was inspired by a man of the match performance from McManaman despite being the youngest player on the pitch.

At just 20 years of age, the winger provided an assist for Michael Thomas’ goal in a display that prompted Ian Rush to describe McManaman as Liverpool’s most promising young player.

Salif Diao – Immediate impact against Spartak Moscow

Diao’s 81st-minute header gave Liverpool their fourth of an eventual five goals in a thrashing of Spartak Moscow.

The Senegalese midfielder had only been on the field for five minutes, coming off the bench to meet an Emile Heskey cross and put the game further beyond doubt.

Steven Gerrard – THAT goal against Olympiakos

There is an extensive library to choose from, but one of Gerrard’s most famous and significant strikes came in 2004 against Olympiakos.

A half volley from just outside the penalty area was enough to send Liverpool into the knockout stages of the Champions League, it was even enough to get Martin Tyler excited!

Luis Garcia – Long-range beauty in Champions League quarter-final

Garcia played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s journey to Istanbul in 2005, but the most spectacular moment came when his long-range volley flew beyond an outstretched Gianluigi Buffon in the quarter-final.

The goal came during a run in which the Spaniard was on target in each of the knockout rounds, scoring in both legs against Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 and, of course, the famous ‘ghost goal’ against Chelsea in the semi-final.

Robbie Keane – Clinical at the Emirates

Keane netted just seven times during a brief period at the Reds, but a thunderous strike away at Arsenal was a highlight of his 2008/09 campaign.

A hopeful punt upfield by Daniel Agger landed in Keane’s path, and the Irishman despatched from just inside the area to equalise shortly before half-time.

Dirk Kuyt – Magical hat-trick against Man United

Kuyt scored the simplest hat-trick he could possibly have dreamed of in a 3-1 victory over Man United at Anfield.

The first goal came courtesy of an incredible solo run by Luis Suarez, with Kuyt gladly poking home from less than a yard out.

Djibril Cisse – Composure from the spot in Istanbul

Cisse scored 24 times during his Liverpool career, but his most crucial strike isn’t included in that figure.

The forward converted from the spot to hand Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the 2005 Champions League final penalty shoot-out, with the Reds going on to win 3-2 and being crowned European champions for a fifth time.