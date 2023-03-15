Real Madrid have made three changes to the squad that faced Liverpool in the first leg of the last 16 tie, with one key midfielder making his return.

The tie is all on Real Madrid’s terms after they turned an early 2-0 deficit at Anfield into a 5-2 triumph, leaving Liverpool with a miracle to find.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side head into Wednesday’s second leg off the back of one win, two draws and a defeat since they last faced the Reds in February.

And they have made three changes to the squad named at Anfield, but Karim Benzema is not one of them as he is “100 percent ready and excited” in the words of his manager following a recent knock.

Madrid’s changes see Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy and Mariano Diaz replace David Alaba, Mario Martin and Sergio Arribas in the 24-man squad.

Alaba was injured in the first half at Anfield while former transfer target Tchouameni was struggling with illness and did not make the trip, unlike Toni Kroos who recovered in time.

Real Madrid can name yet another strong and experienced side against Liverpool with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr. and Benzema all expected to start.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is without both Jordan Henderson (illness) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) for the match.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid squad vs. Liverpool

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Lopez

Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Vallejo, Carvajal, Odriozola, Vazquez, Mendy

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos

Forwards: Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard, Mariano, Alvaro