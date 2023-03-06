Monday’s Liverpool news round up features Mohamed Salah‘s latest milestone, praise for Gakpo and an angry Gary Neville!

Salah creates more history

Mohamed Salah continued his excellent scoring record against Man United with a brace which saw him overtake Robbie Fowler as the club’s highest Premier League scorer.

The Egyptian took his league tally to 129 and manager Jurgen Klopp described the achievement as “really special” following the 7-0 thrashing.

In tribute of his latest milestone, Liverpool commemorated the occasion by presenting Salah with a shirt with ‘129’ on the back.

It comes just days after the forward joined Ian Rush as the only other player to score 20 goals in six consecutive seasons.

You always know it’s a special goal when he whips his top off!

Brentford‘s Rico Henry says he analyses Luke Shaw and aspires to be like Trent Alexander-Arnold (Sky Sports)

PSG director Luis Campos has called on Kylian Mbappe to “keep working” to take his game to the next level (Goal)

Reece James is back in training ahead of Chelsea‘s Champions League last 16 showdown with Borussia Dortmund (The Athletic)

Sadio Mane has described Klopp as “demanding, sometimes, very, very, very, very much so,” after being asked to compare the style of Julian Nagelsmann (DAZN)

Man of the moment and match of the night

What a moment it was for Roberto Firmino against Man United. The man everyone wanted to see on the scoreboard and the reception was simply class. Si Senor…

Unfortunately, Gary Neville has decided he can’t face Monday Night Football this evening, but tonight’s game sees Fulham travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.