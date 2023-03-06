★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah’s ‘129’ gift, Gakpo praise & pitch invader faces ban – Latest LFC News

Monday’s Liverpool news round up features Mohamed Salah‘s latest milestone, praise for Gakpo and an angry Gary Neville!

 

Salah creates more history

2P3P72D Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (second right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.

Mohamed Salah continued his excellent scoring record against Man United with a brace which saw him overtake Robbie Fowler as the club’s highest Premier League scorer.

The Egyptian took his league tally to 129 and manager Jurgen Klopp described the achievement as “really special” following the 7-0 thrashing.

In tribute of his latest milestone, Liverpool commemorated the occasion by presenting Salah with a shirt with ‘129’ on the back.

It comes just days after the forward joined Ian Rush as the only other player to score 20 goals in six consecutive seasons.

You always know it’s a special goal when he whips his top off!

 

All the post-United joy you could desire!

Cody Gakpo of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland celebrate the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

  • Gary Neville doesn’t appear to have taken the defeat too well, and Liverpool fans have been enjoying the meltdown

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after demolishing Manchester United 7-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Liverpool fan who invaded the pitch on Sunday faces a lifetime ban, you can understand why Klopp was fuming with this footage

 

What’s happening elsewhere?

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Sunday, August 23, 2020: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe before the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Credit: ©UEFA)

  • PSG director Luis Campos has called on Kylian Mbappe to “keep working” to take his game to the next level (Goal)

  • Sadio Mane has described Klopp as “demanding, sometimes, very, very, very, very much so,” after being asked to compare the style of Julian Nagelsmann (DAZN)

 

Man of the moment and match of the night

What a moment it was for Roberto Firmino against Man United. The man everyone wanted to see on the scoreboard and the reception was simply class. Si Senor…

Unfortunately, Gary Neville has decided he can’t face Monday Night Football this evening, but tonight’s game sees Fulham travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks