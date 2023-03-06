As Roberto Firmino and his teammates celebrated the seventh goal at Anfield, a pitch invader had Jurgen Klopp irate after threatening to cause injury after slipping into players.

The euphoria inside Anfield was palpable as the Reds tore Man United apart on Sunday, with each goal evoking more disbelief than the one that came before.

It was the celebration for the seventh and final, Firmino’s strike, that had Klopp’s blood boiling though.

A spectator running towards the players slipped just as he reached the huddle, colliding with Andy Robertson, who subsequently went to ground holding his ankle. Klopp will have had his heart in his mouth.

As the spectator was taken away by stewards in front of the manager, Klopp did not hide his true emotions, gesticulating wildly and having to be stopped by Pep Lijnders:

? You can see the moment that got Jurgen Klopp's blood boiling as the team celebrated Bobby's goal. Liverpool have said the fan now faces a lifetime ban from Anfield and all PL stadiums. pic.twitter.com/iVXbO9uuUm — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 6, 2023

Liverpool fan runs on the pitch and slides into Robertson, Klopp was furiouspic.twitter.com/SfptWtuB6S — EmanDaGoon™ (@EmanDaGoon) March 5, 2023

Klopp has previously urged fans to remain off the field of play and when it threatens the safety of his players and staff, it is no wonder.

On Monday, Liverpool released a statement on the matter, saying an investigation is underway and the fan in question now faces a “lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums,” if found guilty.

The full statement reads: