Thiago has been sidelined with a hip injury for more than a month, and the midfielder is working hard to return to fitness alongside a specialised trainer.

Prior to the trip to Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that there was still uncertainty over Thiago and his hip issue, which he sustained prior to February’s Merseyside derby.

The Spaniard is not to return until after the March international break, ensuring his absence extends to eight games, if not more.

While there is uncertainty over his return timeline, the 31-year-old now appears to be working with a physical trainer who ‘specialises in strength training’.

In a post on his Instagram stories on Monday, Thiago is seen to be taking part in strength exercises under the watchful eye of Manu Crespo.

Part of the Macrococilo team, Crespo is listed as a former member of the Spanish volleyball team who has “several specialised master’s degrees in injury rehabilitation and high performance.”

Thiago is clearly hard at work in the gym working on his upper body strength, keeping his body in good shape as he rehabilitates a hip injury that Klopp described as “not cool.”

There had been hopes that the Spaniard would not be sidelined for as long as a month, as was initially reported, but that time has now come and gone.

The hope now will be that his return to action for Liverpool comes not long after the return from the international break, which kicks off with games against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of nine days.