After being found to bear “primary responsibility” for the failures in Paris last May, UEFA have now announced their refund scheme for ALL Liverpool fans who attended the final.

A damning independent review of the chaos in Paris was released in February and it credited Liverpool fans for saving lives, while UEFA and the French police were damned for their failures.

The 220-page report stated it was “remarkable that no one lost their life,” with the “collective actions of LFC supporters” a “primary factor in preventing harm.”

As part of UEFA’s response to the report, the governing body announced a refund scheme for fans who attended the match at the Stade de France.

The details for the refund scheme have now been released, and are as follows:

A refund for ALL Liverpool ticket holders

Club responsible in passing refund on to fans

19,618 tickets refunded, covers gates A, B, C, X, Y, Z

UEFA general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, said alongside UEFA’s announcement: “We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair.

“We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

“We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”

The chaos in Paris not only affected Liverpool fans and Merseyside journalist Simon Hughes rightly pointed out that, “UEFA should be refunding anyone who attended the Champions League final.

“It wasn’t just Liverpool fans who suffered. Real Madrid too. And sponsors. And dignitaries.”

Supporters were only trying to watch the biggest game in European football and instead what followed was a near disaster, avoided only by the actions of those said supporters.