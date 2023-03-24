Xabi Alonso is in his first season in senior management and his last win has proved to be the final match Julian Nagelsmann oversaw at Bayern Munich.

Alonso was appointed at Bayer Leverkusen back in October when the Bundesliga side were languishing in 17th place, and more than five months later they are eighth in the table.

The 41-year-old has overseen 24 matches, winning 13, drawing four and losing seven since taking charge, but it was his latest victory that has had a significant knock-on effect.

On the final matchday before the March international break, Alonso’s Leverkusen notched a 2-1 win over Bayern thanks to two second-half goals, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches.

But while Alonso is being lauded in Germany for the steps taken in his first senior role, Nagelsmann has seen his tenure with Bayern come to an end less than two years into his five-year contract.

On Thursday, news broke that Bayern had made the call to part with the 35-year-old with the club currently placed second in the table, one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that Nagelsmann “will be released” not “sacked,” with the decision coming to due “negative sporting development” in the league and a “lack of player development.”

The man to replace him at the Allianz is to be Thomas Tuchel, who has been out of a job since he parted ways with Chelsea back in September.

Tuchel will reportedly sign a deal with Bayern until 2025. His first match will pit him against Dortmund, who he previously managed for two years.

This also means a change in manager for Sadio Mane, who was substituted at the break during Nagelsmann’s last game in charge, with concerns arising over the winger.

And back to Alonso, his side are pushing for a European qualification spot – which they are currently three points adrift of – and have a Europa League quarter-final tie against Union SG to look forward to.