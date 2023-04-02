Two new pieces of artwork have been added to the impressive collection of Liverpool-themed murals, unveiled on Thursday to commemorate three true legends of the club.

Phil Neal, the club’s most decorated player, Ian Callaghan, the Reds’ record appearance holder, and John Barnes, a true icon, are the latest players to be immortalised in paint by the brilliant Murwalls.

The word legend has become diluted in a football sense, but these three define the word.

Two separate works of art were commissioned for the players. Neal and Callaghan now adorn the end of one house on Randolph Street, while Barnes can be found just a hundred yards away, on Balfour Street, both near Anfield Stadium.

The murals, which took an impressive three days to paint, feature the players’ faces enlarged next to smaller action shots in the famous red shirt.

Neal, who won four European Cups – that’s more than Man United – and played an astonishing 417 consecutive games for Liverpool, came close to tears at the unveiling.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “To be recognised alongside a man [Callaghan] who settled me in here because I sat next to him in the dressing room.

“To see action me and Cally, and then photos, me and Cally, wow. It’s probably the only one I could have picked in the dressing room who really influence me wholly.

“It’s staggering honestly.”

Barnes, who lit up Anfield and played in one of the Reds’ most entertaining sides after arriving in 1987, was similarly impressed by his artwork, signing his name alongside the mural.

We’ll have interviews with John, Phil and Ian here on This Is Anfield next week.

Get yourself along to view these before the game against Forest on Saturday!