Anfield regeneration gets boost with planning approved

As the Anfield Road stand continues to be rebuilt, there is also redevelopment happening on the other side of the ground.

Liverpool 4 is one of the most deprived postcodes in the United Kingdom and poverty is rife in the area.

However, investment is set to arrive in one corner of Anfield, as commercial property developers Priority Space have acquired planning permission for a new development opposite the LFC club shop.

The plans, which would cover a 0.75-acre plot of land between Venmore Street and Walton Breck Road, will see a row of retail units created alongside a 33-space car park.

The area is highlighted below.

The parade will include shops, restaurants and takeaways on Walton Breck Road, with several high-profile shopping and food outlets already on board.

Built on a brownfield site, the properties would be finished with red brickwork designed to stay in keeping with the stadium and club shop, opposite.

Planning permission has also been granted for 86 houses on land immediately to the southeast of the site.

Cllr Tony Concepcion, who is Chair of Liverpool City Council’s Planning Committee, said: “This is a welcome development bringing new life and jobs into the area.”

Priority Space say construction work is set to begin in September and finish in July 2024, and director Adam Richardson added: “We’re proud to be delivering these new retail units to Anfield, as they form one small part of a much wider new vision to transform the urban landscape around the football ground.

“High Street renewal is identified as a key priority in this scheme and we look forward to seeing these new shops play a key role in providing improved community facilities for local residents and football fans alike.”

The project is part of a wider regeneration of the area, that will also include developing the land next to Gilman Street, immediately to the west of the Kop.

Richardson continued: “The Anfield Regeneration Project is being led by Liverpool City Council, Your Housing Group, Keepmoat Homes and Liverpool Football Club.

“It involves transforming Walton Breck Road and its surrounding neighbourhood through the creation of new commercial, retail and leisure premises; new and refurbished housing; football stadium expansion; Stanley Park enhancement and new outdoor public spaces, including public realm enhancement of the high street.”

While it doesn’t directly affect Liverpool FC, it’s good to see the area that is the Reds’ home getting much needed regeneration and improvements.