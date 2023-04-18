Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were Liverpool’s standout players in their 6-1 drubbing of Leeds, but other Reds players also caught the eye.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were excellent on Monday evening, cruising to victory at Elland Road to seal a much-needed three points for a first win in 43 days.

Salah and Diogo Jota both scored twice apiece against the Lilywhites, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez also found the net.

Liverpool’s win keeps them eighth in the table, but they are now six points behind fifth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored and FotMob.

It was Salah (8.7) and Alexander-Arnold (8.7) who shared the highest rating, with the pair both excellent.

For the former, it was another night that outlined his relentless goalscoring brilliance, as he took his tally for the season to 26.

TIA’s Henry Jackson felt Salah was a “menace to Leeds‘ defence all night”, while Goal’s Neil Jones hailed his “brilliant finish” for his second goal.

Meanwhile, Trent shone in a new-look role that allows him to drift into midfield, completing 91 percent of his passes, according to FotMob.

Next up was Jota (8.5), who actually started the game poorly but recovered well to finally end his long goalscoring drought.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said the Portuguese “finished emphatically” on two occasions, also “winning the ball and then racing forward to set up the second” goal of the evening.

It was also a good night for Gakpo (8.3), who bagged a goal and an assist, and was lauded for his “subtle” use of the ball by Jackson.

Jones touched up the Dutchman’s “lovely, unselfish assist” for Salah second goal, also saying it was a “classy” showing by him.

As for the worst performer, Ibrahima Konate (6.4) got the lowest score, mainly for gifting Luis Sinisterra what proved to be a consolation strike.

Liverpool’s next match sees them host struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon (3pm UK), with victory essential.