Liverpool lost 4-1 away to Man City on Saturday and it was an afternoon where few players came away with any credit, an all too familiar occurrence.

The Reds may have taken the lead through Mohamed Salah‘s strike, but they quickly folded at the Etihad and were soundly beaten in the end.

It was another damaging day in the top-four battle, although on this evidence, do they even deserve to be playing Champions League football next season?

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored and FotMob.

As has so often been the case this season, this was sadly an afternoon to focus on the poor performances.

The lowest average rating at the Etihad went to Andy Robertson (4.7), who was disappointing in all facets of his game.

Liverpool’s brilliant left-back was “completely out of sorts,” according to TIA’s Henry Jackson, who also handed him just a three-out-of-10 rating.

Goal’s Neil Jones felt that Robertson was “wasteful in some good attacking positions,” prior to being rightly replaced after the break.

Next up was Ibrahima Konate (4.8), although in truth, others were arguably more to blame for the result on the day.

That being said, the 23-year-old was part of a defence that shipped four goals and Ian Doyle of the Echo said he was “caught out of position a few times,” in what was “not his most composed showing.”

Completing the bottom three were Trent Alexander-Arnold (5.0) and Jordan Henderson (5.0), with the English duo continuing their poor respective seasons.

Jackson declared that Trent is a “shadow of the player who has wowed us all for the last four or five years,” while Jones criticised the captain for being “found wanting in terms of composure, legs and quality on the ball.”

As for the best Liverpool player against City, Salah (6.2) got the highest score – the only Red to get a rating above six, which speaks volumes of the overall performance.

Next up for the Reds is a Premier League trip to Chelsea on Tuesday evening (8pm BST).