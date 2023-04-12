Wednesday’s Liverpool news roundup includes all of the fallout from last night’s Jude Bellingham reports and Luis Diaz‘s latest steps to a full recovery.

Midfield alternatives reported

Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have emerged as potential alternatives following stories yesterday suggesting the Reds have ended their interest in Bellingham.

Liverpool will require major surgery in the middle of the park this summer and it looks increasingly likely that the Borussia Dortmund star will not form part of that process.

football.london have reported that the Reds could look to make a double swoop from Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea likely to make summer sales to comply with FFP regulations.

Bellingham latest

Man City are one of the sides to have reportedly “driven up” the price tag for Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp was said to be “100% involved” in Liverpool’s decision to step away from negotiations with Borussia Dortmund

Fenway Sports Group were criticised when local journalists broke the story, but some supporters have a theory behind the leaks

Other news from planet Liverpool

Luis Diaz was part of a 29-man training squad today as he edges closer to a full return to action

Steven Gerrard has admitted to turning down various “exciting” offers from clubs and international teams to return to management

Sadio Mane‘s Bayern Munich struggles continued last night as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Man City

Latest chat from elsewhere

The sale of Man United has entered a third round of bidding as the Glazer family look to accelerate the process (BBC)

Sporting director Filippo Giraldi has left his post at Nottingham Forest amid questions over the club’s January recruitment (The Athletic)

Marcus Rashford is set to miss “a few games” with a muscle injury he picked up during the 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford (Sky Sports)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A sight for sore eyes! Luis Diaz smiling during training as he continues his progress towards a potential comeback against Leeds.

It can be difficult to watch Champions League football when we’re not involved in it, but Chelsea travel to Real Madrid for their quarter-final first leg this evening if you are looking to keep tabs on proceedings.

Coverage on BT Sport 1 starts at 7pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 8pm.