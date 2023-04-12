★ PREMIUM
Bellingham alternatives identified & Diaz takes next step to recovery – Latest LFC News

Wednesday’s Liverpool news roundup includes all of the fallout from last night’s Jude Bellingham reports and Luis Diaz‘s latest steps to a full recovery.

 

Midfield alternatives reported

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have emerged as potential alternatives following stories yesterday suggesting the Reds have ended their interest in Bellingham.

Liverpool will require major surgery in the middle of the park this summer and it looks increasingly likely that the Borussia Dortmund star will not form part of that process.

football.london have reported that the Reds could look to make a double swoop from Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea likely to make summer sales to comply with FFP regulations.

 

Bellingham latest

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 7, 2023: Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won 2-0, 2-1 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City are one of the sides to have reportedly “driven up” the price tag for Bellingham
  • Jurgen Klopp was said to be “100% involved” in Liverpool’s decision to step away from negotiations with Borussia Dortmund
  • Fenway Sports Group were criticised when local journalists broke the story, but some supporters have a theory behind the leaks

 

Other news from planet Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Diaz trains on his own during training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Steven Gerrard has admitted to turning down various “exciting” offers from clubs and international teams to return to management

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 1, 2022: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester United FC at the King Powe Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The sale of Man United has entered a third round of bidding as the Glazer family look to accelerate the process (BBC)

  • Marcus Rashford is set to miss “a few games” with a muscle injury he picked up during the 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford (Sky Sports)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A sight for sore eyes! Luis Diaz smiling during training as he continues his progress towards a potential comeback against Leeds.

It can be difficult to watch Champions League football when we’re not involved in it, but Chelsea travel to Real Madrid for their quarter-final first leg this evening if you are looking to keep tabs on proceedings.

Coverage on BT Sport 1 starts at 7pm (BST) ahead of kickoff at 8pm.

