Steven Gerrard has revealed he has received managerial offers at “club and international level” since leaving Aston Villa in October.

Gerrard was removed from his duties at Villa Park after 11 months in charge, having won just two of his opening 12 Premier League games.

The ex-Liverpool captain has yet to make a return to football after taking time to assess his options, instead making multiple TV appearances as a pundit.

Speaking in the LMA’s quarterly journal The Manager, Gerrard disclosed that he has been presented with numerous chances to get back onto the touchline, including an “exciting” offer from overseas.

“I’ve had time to analyse and reflect thoroughly on the challenges of our second season,” explained the 42-year-old.

“In football you have to learn from your mistakes and take strength from your successes.

“I’ve been offered opportunities to manage at club and international level since I left Villa, including an exciting opportunity in an overseas league, but none have been right for me at this time.”

Gerrard had naturally emerged as one of the favourites to become Jurgen Klopp‘s successor at Anfield after an extraordinary playing career and an impressive stint with Rangers that culminated in the club’s 55th league title.

A difficult spell at Villa has since derailed that prospect somewhat, but the former midfielder remains keen to get back into management when the right moment presents itself.

He joked: “In the meantime, I’m enjoying being an Uber driver for my girls and my little boy.”

Liverpool fans will always keep a close eye on Gerrard’s managerial career in the hope that he may one day return to the club in some capacity.

The Reds legend recently emerged as a contender to manage the Polish national team, as reported by Meczyki, and was also linked to vacant positions at Leeds and Trabsonzspor.

It looks, for now at least, like Gerrard is enjoying some time away from the sport before getting back into the hot seat when the time comes.