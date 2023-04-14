14 midfielders linked with Liverpool transfer so far

Liverpool’s summer business is clear, with midfielders at the top of the priority list and as every man, woman and his dog knows, links have not been in short supply.

The Reds are gearing up for a pivotal summer transfer window, one the club cannot afford to get wrong after a season that has brought everyone back down to earth.

Clubs will know Liverpool are in need of midfield players and they are to play hardball, but just who has Jurgen Klopp reportedly been eyeing up?

With Jude Bellingham now said to be off the table due to prohibitive fees in excess of £115 million, let’s take a look at the other midfielders linked so far and the likelihood of an eventual transfer.

Mason Mount – Chelsea

Most reliable link: Paul Joyce (The Times)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 9 (out of 10)

What we say: At 24, he fits the age profile the Reds need and has the added benefit of being a homegrown player.

Has energy to press and connects the midfield to attack. Could be taken to the next level under Klopp, has one year left on his contract and we know Chelsea need to offload players this summer.

Matheus Nunes – Wolves

Most reliable link: Paul Joyce (The Times), Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 6 (out of 10)

What we say: Has struggled to make a lasting impression at Wolves but is another who has potential to tap into, plus a year in the Premier League could facilitate an easier transition.

Interest is said to have cooled in the 24-year-old of late, though his press-resistant capabilities and desire to take the game on would not look out of place at Anfield.

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Most reliable link: Independent, Echo

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 7 (out of 10)

What we say: A cheaper alternative to Mount, a player who would never stop running for Klopp and can offer a spark from midfield – he showed as much at Crystal Palace.

He’s another young player entering his prime but there are doubts over his defensive attributes and if he could help solve the Reds’ ‘soft centre’ issues.

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton

Most reliable link: James Pearce (The Athletic)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 6 (out of 10)

What we say: A World Cup winner and a player Brighton will not let go of easily, but one Liverpool should at least be in the conversation for. A player who can make things happen.

Moises Caicedo – Brighton

Most reliable link: Paul Joyce (The Times) Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 4 (out of 10)

What we say: An imposing midfield figure who can operate in both boxes and has plenty of upside, but a new contract signed earlier this year could see Brighton play hardball once more.

Could operate as a left-sided No. 8 for the Reds, but a bidding war could ensue and Liverpool will not be eager to participate as they have a list of needs to address, clearly, on a set budget.

Joao Palhinha – Fulham

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal), Dominic King (Mail)

Suitability to Liverpool: 6 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: At 27, soon to be 28 in July, Palhinha’s age profile is an exception to the majority of this list but that is not to stop Fulham from placing a hefty price tag on his head.

With four years left on his contract, Fulham is said to value the midfielder at £60 million despite paying just £20m last summer. An interesting target but not one with long-term in mind.

Ryan Gravenberch – Bayern

Most reliable link: Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany), Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 6 (out of 10)

What we say: The Reds watched the now 20-year-old up close when they met Ajax in 2020/21, but he has since moved to Bayern Munich and finds himself operating as an option off the bench.

Passing and aerial duels are considered strengths of his and he is a versatile option in midfield.

Nicolo Barella – Inter

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 4 (out of 10)

What we say: A progressive ball carrier who can make things happen in midfield, and at 26 he is in his prime and he rarely misses a game through injury – availability Liverpool need more of.

Prising him away from Inter would no doubt prove difficult, and costly.

Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo

Most reliable link: AS

Suitability to Liverpool: 6 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 4 (out of 10)

What we say: A £35.2 million release clause will appeal and Celta Vigo have already produced one Liverpool gem in Stefan Bajcetic.

Veiga has shown off his retention skills in tight spaces, his dribbling and his long-range shooting and at 20, there is plenty of growth yet.

Luka Sucic – Salzburg

Most reliable link: Neil Jones (Goal)

Suitability to Liverpool: 6 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: Salzburg’s Sucic is “admired” by the club but the 20-year-old has experienced a number of injury woes this season and issues with availability cannot be treated lightly.

A player who would fill the right-sided No. 8 spot.

Declan Rice – West Ham

Most reliable link: Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany)

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 3 (out of 10)

What we say: Homegrown, young and experienced – all that would come at a cost, but a pursuit would be aided by the fact he has only one year left on his contract at West Ham.

You would expect hefty salary demands too.

Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht Frankfurt

Most reliable link: Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany)

Suitability to Liverpool: 7 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: A 23-year-old attacking midfielder with more than 130 senior club appearances, and a player who can operate in attack if and when needed.

Has been likened to Julian Draxler, with strong link-up play and a desire to run at defenders. Plus, he has previously admitted that he grew up as a Liverpool supporter.

Alex Scott – Bristol City

Most reliable link: Simon Jones (Mail)

Suitability to Liverpool: 6 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: A teenage talent that has shown plenty of promise and upside – in the mould of Fabio Carvalho, who has seen little game time this season.

Manu Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach

Most reliable link: Sport Bild, Fabrizio Romano

Suitability to Liverpool: 8 (out of 10)

Likelihood of a move: 5 (out of 10)

What we say: Valued in the region of £40 million, Kone is an exciting young talent who is assertive on the ball and has a strong willingness to press and win duels.

An affordable option with a skill set that can be used for both the present and long term.