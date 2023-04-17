Liverpool will look to finally return to winning ways tonight at Leeds, with Jurgen Klopp naming the same XI that drew 2-2 against Arsenal.

Back-to-back draws with Chelsea and Arsenal were considered a step forward by Klopp, but Liverpool remain without a win in five games now.

Tonight, they will look to change that, with an unchanged starting lineup at Elland Road.

Alisson has recovered from illness and is able to start, doing so behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, there is another start for Fabinho, who is flanked by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

While Luis Diaz is back in the squad he, unsurprisingly, does not start, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo making up the front three once more.

Liverpool have not lost away to Leeds since a 4-3 defeat in Yorkshire in 2000 – though they have only visited Elland Road on seven occasions since then.

The chance to follow up a 3-0 victory at the same stadium last season will be buoyed by the availability of Thiago and Diaz, with the Reds desperate for three points tonight.

Leeds: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson; Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Wober, Cooper, Ayling, Forshaw, Summerville, Greenwood, Gnonto, Rutter

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Firmino, Nunez, Diaz