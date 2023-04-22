Jurgen Klopp has made no changes to his Liverpool lineup for today’s clash with Nottingham Forest, as the Reds push for rare back-to-back wins.

The last time Liverpool won two consecutive games was the start of March, which was only the third time they have done so in 22 fixtures since the World Cup.

It is a frustrating situation for Klopp and his players, but the hope is that, after a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds earlier this week, they can now kick on.

Alisson starts as ever between the sticks, behind a back of the Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson

Alexander-Arnold is expected to roam into midfield in his new hybrid role, which will see him join Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Klopp has stuck with his attacking trio at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo making up the forward line.

Speaking before the game, the manager touched on the issue of leaving players out of his matchday squad due to the strength in depth now available to him.

Thiago, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are among those on the substitutes’ bench this time out, with Roberto Firmino missing out through injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Nottingham Forest: Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Substitutes: Hennessey, Worrall, Toffolo, Hammond, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis