Another game without a goal for Liverpool and very little to be inspired by for the run-in, but the Reds had Alisson to “thank” for a point at Stamford Bridge.

Where would Liverpool be without Alisson this season?

You dread to think of the answer, but his contribution this season has not been lost on fans or his teammates, as exemplified by his performance in the 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

“It’s always important to keep a clean sheet, to defend good. But we have to thank Alisson again,” Fabinho admitted when speaking to the club’s official website post-match.

“This season it happens regularly [that] we need Ali to help us, he’s been our best player this season.

“He showed again why.”

That he did, as Chelsea consistently looked the more threatening side and many will feel Liverpool were lucky to walk away with a point and end a three-game losing streak.

But the message from Darwin Nunez, the only player to post on his socials after the draw, was a simple one: “Keep working.”

The No. 27 returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a cut to his ankle but another early withdrawal left many fans baffled over Jurgen Klopp‘s decision, again.

The Athletic’s James Pearce stated that “Pep Lijnders explained that they felt the Uruguayan was running on empty” and, therefore, he was taken off.

It is understandable considering his lack of playing and training time over the last three weeks and one can only hope that the same does not transpire against Arsenal on Sunday.

But Liverpool must indeed “keep working” if they are to head into the summer with any semblance of momentum or a feel-good factor, something that currently feels considerably out of reach.

Let’s hope that tune can change, and fast.