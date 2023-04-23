Life feels much better when the Reds are winning and the players certainly seemed to concur following a lively victory over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool followed up an impressive win on the road at Leeds with another important three points in the first visit of Forest to Anfield for almost a quarter of a century.

Diogo Jota bagged his second brace in as many games, but the visitors pegged the Reds back on both occasions before Mohamed Salah stuck the all-important winner with 20 minutes to go.

Jota once again shared his joy in being back among the goals after he netted at Anfield for the first time since a 2-0 win against Watford last April.

It was Luis Diaz‘s first Anfield appearance since the 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers at the beginning of October and the Colombian once again expressed his gratitude at being back out on the pitch with his peers:

It was a tough afternoon for Ibrahima Konate as he came up against a resurgent former Liverpool forward in Taiwo Awoniyi, but the French centre-back came away victorious after a gruelling battle:

And Virgil van Dijk joined Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Alisson in taking to Instagram on the day of another important win for the Reds.

Whisper it quietly, but it is the early signs of some momentum from Liverpool following a number of positive displays in the league.

A trip to London beckons for the Reds, with West Ham up next in what will be a tricky away fixture as Jurgen Klopp looks to continue his side’s run of wins.

Up the Reds!