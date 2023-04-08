Familiar foe returns to Premier League after Burnley’s record promotion

Liverpool will return to Turf Moor next season after Burnley sealed their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

This time it will not be Sean Dyche in opposition, instead, Vincent Kompany is fronting the Clarets’ next era.

The former Man City captain, whom we all remember for scoring that goal that all but denied Liverpool the title in 2018/19, is at the helm and grabbing the headlines. For a good reason though.

On Friday evening, Burnley confirmed their place back in the Premier League with a record seven games remaining in their Championship campaign after a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Kompany has led his side to 87 points in 39 games, losing just twice and boasting both the best defensive and attacking record having conceded just 30 and scored 76.

Burnley, who are unbeaten in 18 league matches, have ditched the traditional 4-4-2 formation and are now regarded as a free-scoring and possession-based side.

But that will be tested in the Premier League; Man City put six beyond them in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March to show the chasm that exists for newly promoted sides.

For Liverpool, Burnley are a club that evokes mixed feelings thanks to previous meetings, but the recent record is not as bad as your memory may lead to you to believe.

The Reds have won seven of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2017, with the sole defeat coming at Anfield during the pandemic season – but does that even count?

It will be a different Burnley under Kompany, though the club will know they are likely to have others try and poach their manager over the summer.

There are still two other clubs yet to confirm their place in the Premier League, one via the automatic route and the other in the playoffs.

Sheffield United currently sit second, while two teams who have never been in the Premier League – Luton and Millwall – are among the play-off places.