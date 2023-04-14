Gone but never forgotten — Rest in Peace The 97

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the darkest day in the history of Liverpool Football Club. The Hillsborough disaster claimed 97 innocent lives on this day in 1989.

Ninety-seven supporters were unlawfully killed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough football stadium on April 15, 1989.

Today, players and staff across the club will observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 97 at 3.06pm – the time that the game was stopped on that fateful day.

The club will lay floral wreaths at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield, flags will be flown at half-mast, and the Anfield retail store will close from 1pm for the remainder of the day.

Our thoughts today are with all those affected by the tragedy.

In memory of the 97 supporters who went to watch their beloved Reds but never returned. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.

John Anderson, 62

Colin Ashcroft, 19

James Aspinall, 18

Kester Ball, 16

Gerard Baron, 67

Simon Bell, 17

Barry Bennett, 26

David Benson, 22

David Birtle, 22

Tony Bland, 22

Paul Brady, 21

Andrew Brookes, 26

Carl Brown, 18

David Brown, 25

Henry Burke, 47

Peter Burkett, 24

Paul Carlile, 19

Raymond Chapman, 50

Gary Church, 19

Joseph Clark, 29

Paul Clark, 18

Gary Collins, 22

Stephen Copoc, 20

Traceyt Cox, 23

James Delaney, 19

Andrew Devine, 55

Christopher Devonside, 18

Christopher Edwards, 29

Vincent Fitzsimons, 34

Thomas Fox, 21

Jon-Paul Gilhooley, 10

Barry Glover, 27

Ian Glover, 20

Derrick Godwin, 24

Roy Hamilton, 14

Eric Hankin, 33

Gary Harrison, 27

Stephen Harrison, 31

Peter Harrison, 15

David Hawley, 39

James Hennessy, 29

Paul Hewitson, 26

Carl Hewitt, 17

Nicholas Hewitt, 16

Sarah Hicks, 19

Victoria Hicks, 15

Gordon Horn, 20

Arthur Horrocks, 41

Thomas Howard, 39

Thomas Howard Jr, 14

Eric Hughes, 42

Alan Johnston, 29

Christine Jones, 27

Gary Jones, 18

Richard Jones, 25

Nicholas Joynes, 27

Anthony Kelly, 29

Michael Kelly, 38

Carl Lewis, 18

David Mather, 19

Brian Mathews, 38

Francis McAllister, 27

John McBrien, 18

Marion McCabe, 21

Joseph McCarthy, 21

Peter McDonnell, 21

Alan McGlone, 28

Keith McGrath, 17

Paul Murray, 14

Lee Nicol, 14

Stephen O’Neill, 17

Jonathon Owens, 18

Williams Pemberton, 23

Carl Rimmer, 21

David Rimmer, 38

Graham Roberts, 24

Steven Robinson, 17

Henry Rogers, 17

Colin Sefton, 23

Inger Shah, 38

Paul Smith, 26

Adam Spearritt, 14

Philip Steele, 15

David Thomas, 23

Patrik Thompson, 35

Peter Thompson, 30

Stuart Thompson, 17

Peter Tootle, 21

Christopher Traynor, 26

Martin Traynor, 16

Kevin Tyrrell, 15

Colin Wafer, 19

Ian Whelan, 19

Martin Wild, 29

Kevin Williams, 15

Graham Wright, 17