Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he was “not overly happy.”

Both full-backs drop out as Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Joel Matip partners Ibrahima Konate due to an illness for Virgil van Dijk.

Nat Phillips fills the Dutchman’s spot in the squad.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones start alongside Fabinho. The attack is made up of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

The six players who start at Chelsea that didn’t start against Man City are Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Firmino, Nunez and Matip.

Despite having 17 days off over the international break, Liverpool looked sluggish in the second half against Man City and mentally beaten.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kickoff, Klopp explained: “All the rest [apart from Van Dijk who is ill], it’s like some get a rest, some need a rest.

“We needed fresh legs, we needed fresh minds.

“It’s how I said before, it hasn’t worked out well the last few weeks so we have to make changes.”

The German added: “We are not overly happy so there must be an opportunity for other players.”

Harvey Elliott, who turned 20 on Tuesday, saw his run of making an appearance in every game for Liverpool this season end.

He is not in the squad and neither is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite pre-match rumours he could start.

Arguably the biggest selection surprise is that Mo Salah misses out.

The Egyptian has been the first name on the teamsheet throughout his Liverpool career and has had the right wing position nailed down since signing from Roma in 2017.

Chelsea make two changes to their side that lost to Aston Villa at the weekend, with interim manager Bruno Saltor bringing in N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana for this game.