After going over a year without scoring, Diogo Jota is now firmly back in Jurgen Klopp‘s good books, but not just because of his four goals in two games.

Just a couple of weeks ago, some were suggesting that Jota should be for sale in the summer, Jamie Carragher was one.

But, in the last two games, he has proved that he still possesses the quality on show during his early days at Anfield.

His goalscoring drought was a bad one, however it has been perhaps over-emphasised and Klopp explained why.

“He had a really bad injury this season and a bad injury before that. That kept him back – nothing else,” Klopp said.

“His only problem is the injury this season and he would be on more than four goals.”

Klopp was also quick to praise the attacker ahead of Liverpool’s game against West Ham.

“He got back to speed. He’s an exceptional player, since he joined us he did exceptional stuff.

“Diogo is a super smart player and can play in different positions.”

The boss applauded Jota’s variety of goals, saying: “He’s not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air and good with both feet, and has the speed.”

Despite being just 5’8″, Jota has scored eight of his 44 Premier League goals with his head.

He is also gifted with both feet, scoring 16 and and 20 goals on his left and right foot respectively.

One of the Portuguese’s biggest assets is his pressing ability.

Klopp has repeatedly hinted that this is why he starts instead of Darwin Nunez on the left wing.

After Liverpool’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, the manager said: “Again, that [Jota’s brace] shows you can, as an offensive player, be involved in absolutely each defensive situation and still be a threat offensively.

“There’s no if/or, you can do both. Diogo is doing that.

“That makes him so valuable for us, and that’s why he deserves that”