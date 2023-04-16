There was late drama in Southport on Sunday as Liverpool under-21s fought back from a dismal start to earn 1-1 draw away to 10-man Everton.

Everton U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Haig Avenue

April 16, 2023

Goals: Mills 11′; Woltman 89′

After a 2-1 victory at the AXA Training Centre earlier in the season, the young Reds arrived at Haig Avenue looking for a double in the mini-Merseyside derby.

Liverpool had joy down the flanks early on, with the diagonal passes of Billy Koumetio unleashing Harvey Blair on the left and Ben Doak on the right, but Everton‘s full-backs coped well.

It was Koumetio who found himself exploited when the hosts launched their attacks, with plenty of space to drive into behind the Liverpool defence.

That led to an early opener for Stanley Mills, who latched onto a lofted ball and, evading the challenge of Owen Beck, touched it down and lobbed Marcelo Pitaluga.

The young Reds needed Pitaluga to be sharp throughout a first half that saw largely one-way traffic, with Everton likely disappointed to go into half-time only 1-0 up.

HT: Everton U21s 1-0 Liverpool U21s

Liverpool showed more spirit in the second half but there were similar problems in their play, with Doak unable to convert a rare chance at the back post.

Koumetio handed Everton a big opening with one sloppy ball only to be bailed out by Pitaluga, while a hospital pass across the defence for Lee Jonas saw his centre-back partner take a blow.

A flare-up between Beck and Jenson Metcalfe led to booking for both players, with three of Liverpool’s back four on yellows before the hour mark.

Barry Lewtas looked to roll the dice with the introduction of Melkamu Frauendorf and Max Woltman, and the latter had a chance to replicate Mills’ goal after a brilliant James Norris pass, only to lift his effort over.

Everton went down to 10 men late on with Ishe Samuels-Smith sent off, which led to a desperate scramble for an equaliser.

And after sublime work from Beck cutting into the box, that was obliged by Woltman, who tapped in for 1-1.

TIA Man of the Match: Owen Beck

Liverpool U21s: Pitaluga; Stephenson, Jonas, Koumetio, Beck; Corness, Norris, Clark (Woltman 79′); Doak, Blair (Frauendorf 71′), Stewart

Subs not used: Hughes, Olufunwa, Hill

Next match: West Ham (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, April 22, 2pm (BST)