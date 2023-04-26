★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: West Ham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool travel to West Ham looking to record three straight wins for the first time since November. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Cornet, Lanzini, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Thiago, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

