Liverpool travel to West Ham looking to record three straight wins for the first time since November. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Tonight's blog is run by Adam Beattie

Teams

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Cornet, Lanzini, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Thiago, Carvalho, Nunez, Diaz

