★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool 9 points off top 4 after Tottenham’s 21-minute humiliation

Never rely on Tottenham, never. If one ever needed a reminder it came in their 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

In an ideal world, Spurs would have won at St James’ Park to leave Liverpool only six points adrift of the top four.

Instead, they were mauled at the hands of Eddie Howe’s side, who raced to a 5-0 lead within the first 21 minutes of the clash.

Jacob Murphy scored twice as did Alexander Isak, with Joelinton adding the other for a humiliating opening to the match for a discombobulated Spurs side that are somehow above Liverpool in the table.

There was never a realistic expectation that Tottenham would leave Tyneside with all three points, but fans always live in hope – that was quickly snuffed out, though.

As is stands, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are seventh, nine points adrift of the Champions League places following their win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Newcastle (59 points) have moved into third ahead of Man United on goal difference but have played a game more than Erik ten Hag’s side, while Spurs are fifth on 53 points.

Liverpool have a game in hand over the Londoners and are still to meet at Anfield on April 30 – win both and Klopp’s men will leapfrog Spurs in the table.

The Reds’ opponents on Wednesday, meanwhile, gave themselves a confidence boost with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, leaving West Ham six points above the relegation zone.

* Premier League table as of April 23, 4pm

As you would expect, there was plenty of colourful reactions to Spurs’ humiliating collapse:

We know Liverpool must first hold up their end of the bargain, but a helping hand from others never goes amiss. But clearly Tottenham are not the helping kind.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks