Liverpool 9 points off top 4 after Tottenham’s 21-minute humiliation

Never rely on Tottenham, never. If one ever needed a reminder it came in their 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

In an ideal world, Spurs would have won at St James’ Park to leave Liverpool only six points adrift of the top four.

Instead, they were mauled at the hands of Eddie Howe’s side, who raced to a 5-0 lead within the first 21 minutes of the clash.

Jacob Murphy scored twice as did Alexander Isak, with Joelinton adding the other for a humiliating opening to the match for a discombobulated Spurs side that are somehow above Liverpool in the table.

There was never a realistic expectation that Tottenham would leave Tyneside with all three points, but fans always live in hope – that was quickly snuffed out, though.

As is stands, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are seventh, nine points adrift of the Champions League places following their win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Newcastle (59 points) have moved into third ahead of Man United on goal difference but have played a game more than Erik ten Hag’s side, while Spurs are fifth on 53 points.

Liverpool have a game in hand over the Londoners and are still to meet at Anfield on April 30 – win both and Klopp’s men will leapfrog Spurs in the table.

The Reds’ opponents on Wednesday, meanwhile, gave themselves a confidence boost with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, leaving West Ham six points above the relegation zone.

As you would expect, there was plenty of colourful reactions to Spurs’ humiliating collapse:

It is incredible given where Liverpool are in the league, the persistence of Chairman Bill and all his works, that Chelsea are an absolute mess with more players than points, we have a situation where by some distance Tottenham Hotspur are the saddest team in the division. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) April 23, 2023

Needing a favour from Spurs is never a good place to be. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 23, 2023

Didn't realise the Government emergency alert at 3pm was going to be about the Spurs score. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 23, 2023

As terrible as this season has been for us, Spurs are out there reminding everyone that painful and/or hilarious failure is *every* season for them. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) April 23, 2023

Fair to say Liverpool’s next two opponents are in contrasting form. pic.twitter.com/uHOGs9bccQ — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 23, 2023

Tottenham's defence against Newcastlepic.twitter.com/xldWrJ5kXc — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 23, 2023

Crazy thing about this season is that Spurs will be 3 points off top four if they beat Man Utd on Thursday. A team 5-0 down after 20 mins against one which lost 7-0 last month… — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 23, 2023

Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season?? Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger ? Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 23, 2023

We know Liverpool must first hold up their end of the bargain, but a helping hand from others never goes amiss. But clearly Tottenham are not the helping kind.