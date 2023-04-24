Brighton‘s FA Cup semi-final against Man United ended in defeat on penalties, but Moises Caicedo’s performance once again made Liverpool supporters sit up and take note.

Caicedo shone at Wembley as his side fell agonisingly short of reaching their first FA Cup final since 1983, with a spot-kick miss from Solly March ultimately proving costly for the seagulls.

Caicedo has been the subject of various links to Liverpool across the last 12 months, but recently signed an extension to keep him at the AMEX until 2027.

His performance got plenty of Liverpool fans talking after the game, with many believing that he could provide part of the solution in a midfield rebuild this summer.

Caicedo really is the real deal. What a player. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 23, 2023

Possibly but with Caicedo youre buying the quality that can fit in straight away. Other potential options will take time to get on his level https://t.co/gL53naeGZG — Nazty (@Naztee196) April 23, 2023

Caicedo continues to impress and attract attention from a number of top clubs, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting that the Reds are “keeping tabs” on the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are likely to have some competition if they are to reignite their interest in the Ecuadorian, who is also said to be a summer target for Arsenal as the league leaders continue to be linked with various midfield options of their own.

The Reds have plenty of midfield repair work to do in the upcoming transfer window and have reportedly been monitoring the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount among others.

Like Caicedo’s incredible in the build up for Brighton (third best accumulated xGBuildup90 behind only KdB and Rodri in the Prem), and this is how he compares. We were so close to greatness. pic.twitter.com/AL2d41wIb8 — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) April 23, 2023

caicedo is literally perfect for us man he’s the perfect gini replacement ?? — Vik (@LFCVik2) April 23, 2023

Though Liverpool have distanced themselves from the pursuit of Moises Caicedo ATM, but he is one player who is THE missing link in the puzzle for the rebuild. Don't care if he costs £80m. Worth every penny who will win us titles. Next best would be Ugarte. #LFC — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) April 23, 2023

Liverpool need to go all out for Caicedo. Would be an absolute game changer — Kealan (@kealyk3) April 23, 2023

Caicedo’s new contract with Brighton is likely to see his price tag skyrocket and the increasing number of clubs interested in the player could put the cost beyond a figure Liverpool would be willing to entertain.

His performances are continuing to get the attention of Liverpool supporters, though, as they attempt to decipher which midfielders could bolster the side next season.

Whether the Reds make a concrete move for the Brighton star this summer remains to be seen, but he will continue to be a major talking point for supporters if he continues to demonstrate the quality he showed at Wembley.