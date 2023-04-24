★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
2K6GAKY 08 Oct 2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Amex Stadium Brighton's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium. Picture : Mark Pain / Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans all say the same thing about “special” Moises Caicedo

Brighton‘s FA Cup semi-final against Man United ended in defeat on penalties, but Moises Caicedo’s performance once again made Liverpool supporters sit up and take note.

Caicedo shone at Wembley as his side fell agonisingly short of reaching their first FA Cup final since 1983, with a spot-kick miss from Solly March ultimately proving costly for the seagulls.

Caicedo has been the subject of various links to Liverpool across the last 12 months, but recently signed an extension to keep him at the AMEX until 2027.

His performance got plenty of Liverpool fans talking after the game, with many believing that he could provide part of the solution in a midfield rebuild this summer.

Caicedo continues to impress and attract attention from a number of top clubs, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting that the Reds are “keeping tabs” on the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are likely to have some competition if they are to reignite their interest in the Ecuadorian, who is also said to be a summer target for Arsenal as the league leaders continue to be linked with various midfield options of their own.

The Reds have plenty of midfield repair work to do in the upcoming transfer window and have reportedly been monitoring the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount among others.

Caicedo’s new contract with Brighton is likely to see his price tag skyrocket and the increasing number of clubs interested in the player could put the cost beyond a figure Liverpool would be willing to entertain.

His performances are continuing to get the attention of Liverpool supporters, though, as they attempt to decipher which midfielders could bolster the side next season.

Whether the Reds make a concrete move for the Brighton star this summer remains to be seen, but he will continue to be a major talking point for supporters if he continues to demonstrate the quality he showed at Wembley.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks