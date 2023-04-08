Matheus Nunes has grabbed the attention of Liverpool fans once again with a thunderous winning strike against Chelsea.

The midfielder has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar since last season, with the Reds likely to look to strengthen their midfield this summer.

The 24-year-old fits the profile for the Reds, but interest has somewhat cooled in recent weeks following recent reports in the Telegraph stating that Wolves have removed a clause allowing Liverpool to “trigger a deal” this summer.

But after Nunes fired Wolves ahead on Saturday with a glorious volley that flew beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga, naturally, some Liverpool supporters took notice.

And we can all revel in the fact that his strike made sure Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea was commemorated by a defeat:

As soon as he heard Liverpool were easing their interest, Nunes decided he’d be an actual footballer again pic.twitter.com/bDQZjUroMI — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) April 8, 2023

Liverpool target Matheus Nunes with potentially the GOAL OF THE SEASON ? #lfc pic.twitter.com/qHWYcQ0ySs — Liverpool Photos (@LiverpoolPhotox) April 8, 2023

Now that, that is one of the cleanest, purest hit you will see. Damn that was clean. What a goal by Matteus Nunes. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) April 8, 2023

This goal from Nunes will win Chelsea's Goal of the Month in April – as I'm not sure we will score a single one. — BruceDesign (@BruceDesignHU) April 8, 2023

Matheus Nunes just scored an worldie. Can't wait for liverpool fans to flip flop and want him again ? — Raghul AP (@Raghul_krish7) April 8, 2023

Nunes just made an insane case for that RCM role at Liverpool. https://t.co/OPYw8Qsv0R — Nadeem (@AFC_Nadeem44) April 8, 2023

Oh my days what a goal man pic.twitter.com/qBmNDjz50D — BEN (@SMXLFC) April 8, 2023

Sign him Purley for this imo https://t.co/3eefceAXFW — Calum Thorpe (@Calum_LFC96) April 8, 2023

Liverpool fans will be divided on the Matheus Nunes saga, ,, some will say sign him as he's an upgrade to some of our players,, some will say no because it's just one game with a good goal,, that's all. — David Ofori (@DavidOf39525906) April 8, 2023

Liverpool will continue to be linked with various midfielders between now and the summer, but Nunes is a name which isn’t going away and there seems to be plenty of appetite among Reds supporters.

The Telegraph‘s report did, however, suggest that Liverpool may have instead turned attentions to more expensive targets such as Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo upon discovering the removal of the 24-year-old’s release clause.

Situations like this one move all the time, but it is perhaps one to keep half an eye on for Liverpool fans.