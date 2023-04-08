★ PREMIUM
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and West Ham United FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by Kirsten Holst/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans marvel over “insane” strike from transfer target Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes has grabbed the attention of Liverpool fans once again with a thunderous winning strike against Chelsea.

The midfielder has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar since last season, with the Reds likely to look to strengthen their midfield this summer.

The 24-year-old fits the profile for the Reds, but interest has somewhat cooled in recent weeks following recent reports in the Telegraph stating that Wolves have removed a clause allowing Liverpool to “trigger a deal” this summer.

But after Nunes fired Wolves ahead on Saturday with a glorious volley that flew beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga, naturally, some Liverpool supporters took notice.

And we can all revel in the fact that his strike made sure Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea was commemorated by a defeat:

Liverpool will continue to be linked with various midfielders between now and the summer, but Nunes is a name which isn’t going away and there seems to be plenty of appetite among Reds supporters.

The Telegraph‘s report did, however, suggest that Liverpool may have instead turned attentions to more expensive targets such as Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo upon discovering the removal of the 24-year-old’s release clause.

Situations like this one move all the time, but it is perhaps one to keep half an eye on for Liverpool fans.

