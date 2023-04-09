★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool finally show “fight, heart & character” – but missed chances are rued

Liverpool were somehow unable to score the winning goal against Arsenal having looked all but out for the count, but fans appreciated the fight shown in the 2-2 draw.

Anfield has been a source of comfort for Liverpool this season but it was far from the case on Sunday. Arsenal smelt blood and reminded the Reds of what they used to be.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rolled out the red carpet for two quick-fire goals for the Gunners before Mohamed Salah pegged one back to fire up the home crowd.

That intensity continued into the second half, although a missed penalty from Salah denied Liverpool the chance to level the scores.

It was not the only chance Klopp’s men had, and their finishing continually let them down until Roberto Firmino once again proved a nightmare for Arsenal to take a point.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result and the performance…

 

That’s the acceptable show of fight…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara celebrates his side's equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was an obvious lack of intensity from Liverpool up until Granit Xhaka and Alexander-Arnold came together, but the difference it made was not lost on fans:

 

But what could’ve been with better finishing…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts as he misses a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool could and should have won the match, but it was their finishing that let them down:

 

And Firmino was shown plenty of love…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 9, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was one player immune from the poor finishing at the death, and we will take any chance to appreciate Firmino while he is still a Red:

Woeful defending put Liverpool immediately on the back foot but we can all appreciate the show of fight to turn it around.

The Reds ought to have won, but that effort now has to be the minimum for the remaining nine games.

