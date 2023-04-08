Conor Bradley continued his impressive loan spell at Bolton with another man-of-the-match performance against Exeter.

The right-back scored the only goal in a 1-0 away win in League One, with his side now sitting fifth in the table and looking on course for a play-off spot.

Bradley calmly steered the ball home after 27 minutes to give Bolton the lead and take his goal tally to seven for the season in all competitions, adding to his six assists.

The performance is one of a handful of man-of-the-match showings from the 19-year-old for both club and country this season, as he continues to make the most of first-team opportunities for Bolton and Northern Ireland.

He already has 45 appearances to his name for Bolton this season, with the goal coming just days after starring in a victorious trip to Wembley in a 4-0 thrashing of Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

The consistency of his minutes is impressive having racked up 3,665 for Bolton, it is 245 minutes more than Liverpool’s Alisson, who has played the most of any Red (3,420) under Jurgen Klopp this season.

And it is 790 minutes (equivalent to nearly nine matches) more than Trent Alexander-Arnold (2,875).

Injury to Calvin Ramsay and a decline in Alexander-Arnold’s form have led to calls for greater competition at right-back for Liverpool.

Bradley’s excellent form this season means he could be a perfect fit for an understudy role with the Reds next season, with the full-back not turning 20 until July.

The defender is on loan for a full season following a summer move from the Reds and has already been capped 12 times for his national side.

He will be hoping to continue this fantastic run during Bolton’s push for promotion as he looks to make his way into Klopp’s plans next season.