For only the seventh time this season Liverpool won back-to-back Premier League games, but Jurgen Klopp still maintains that only three European options are on the cards.

The Reds have just seven games remaining this season but have injected some much-needed belief for what could still be possible after wins over Leeds and Nottingham Forest in the space of five days.

Currently, the top four still looks out of reach as Liverpool would have to continue to find consistency while also needing other results to fall in their favour.

The latter is something Klopp knows his side have “no influence” over and it is why he maintains the belief that Liverpool still only have three options regarding European football next season.

They are the Europa League, Europa Conference League or no European competition whatsoever – the Champions League is not on his radar.

“Top four in the moment we have nothing to do [with], we will see how that looks in a few weeks,” Klopp stressed to Premier League productions.

“For us the three options is no European football, [UEFA Europa] Conference League, or Europa League.

“That’s the two things we can fight for. The rest we have no influence.

“If the teams above us win everything then we just watch, so that’s not in my mind.

“It’s really [we need to] take it game by game, try to win another one. We have the next one coming up with West Ham which is super tough. West Ham fights for absolutely everything.

“We can watch them tomorrow and go from there, but it will be tough again and that’s what we are concerned about.”

Two of the teams above Liverpool that will have Klopp’s notice is Tottenham and Newcastle, who meet on Sunday – a win for Spurs will mean the Reds are six points adrift of fourth spot.

The Reds, of course, are still to host Tottenham during the run-in and play four of their remaining seven fixtures at Anfield.

Some will still harbour hope of Liverpool rescuing the unlikeliest of Champions League spots, but it is clear that Klopp knows there is plenty of ground to make up before it can even be considered a possibility.

You just never know, but Liverpool have to make sure they do not take a backwards step at West Ham on Wednesday.